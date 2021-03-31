Sports Actually: A sports message that bears repeating

I’ve made this point in the past, but can we revisit it today?
What we will discuss is the lifestyle differences between all the myriad sports today’s youngsters are presented as options.
There were none – options, that is – 50-plus years ago. At least not at Genoa High School where, in the middle and late 60s, boys had only football, basketball and track. Thin as that certainly was by today’s high school sports standards, it was still three more choices than the zero available to my female classmates.
My guy friends and I had the Big 2, football and hoops, so what’s the diff? What, really, did we miss? Over the past five decades I have come to believe we missed a lot.
What, specifically?
Where I am going here is in the direction of what are often termed ‘Olympic’ or ‘life’ sports. To find out which ones fall into this category simply study the financials for every sport at, say, UNL. If it makes money it’s a “real” sport. If it loses money what you have there is an Olympic or lifestyle or non-revenue sport.
Today, sports editor Ken Kush and I covered two of the exact sports I am talking about. Ken walked the course with the Duke boys’ golf squad at the same time I settled in out of the way behind a light pole inside the fence at York High School for girls’ tennis.
Make no mistake, I love and respect football and basketball; played both myself. That said, we arrive at the meat of today’s message.
Which has potential to better serve over the course of a lifetime, football and basketball, or golf and tennis?
This is where the lack of choices in 1960s Genoa come into play. Despite zero wrestling for boys and no sports whatsoever for girls, we were no worse off than most every school around us in that era.
I can’t but wonder; what if we had the advantages of exposure to the smorgasbord of sports from which kids of today are invited to choose?
For one, I might have blundered into the great game of tennis before the mid-20s. For another, perhaps I wouldn’t have had to find out about the wonders of golf from my own kids more than 10 years after that.
One of many upsides to golf and tennis in my view near the end of a lifetime observing the world, is this; even a decrepit old poop with a leg off can enjoy either one till he or she croaks. Just find another sad, decrepit old poop with a leg off and go have fun.