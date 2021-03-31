Sports Actually: A sports message that bears repeating

I’ve made this point in the past, but can we revisit it today?

What we will discuss is the lifestyle differences between all the myriad sports today’s youngsters are presented as options.

There were none – options, that is – 50-plus years ago. At least not at Genoa High School where, in the middle and late 60s, boys had only football, basketball and track. Thin as that certainly was by today’s high school sports standards, it was still three more choices than the zero available to my female classmates.

My guy friends and I had the Big 2, football and hoops, so what’s the diff? What, really, did we miss? Over the past five decades I have come to believe we missed a lot.

What, specifically?

Where I am going here is in the direction of what are often termed ‘Olympic’ or ‘life’ sports. To find out which ones fall into this category simply study the financials for every sport at, say, UNL. If it makes money it’s a “real” sport. If it loses money what you have there is an Olympic or lifestyle or non-revenue sport.