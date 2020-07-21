We are Generation X.
We watched children younger than us and even a newborn, when we were 12 (and even younger).
Some of us raised our siblings.
Our homes did not have Webcams, yet we did not burn them down.
There were hunting rifles in our pickups.
We talked on rotary phones connected to the wall and “privacy” was stretching the cord into the bathroom.
We couldn’t watch Footloose.
We got our butts out of bed to cut beans out of cornfields with a machete that was as big as we were.
Some of us tried drugs.
Some of us were drug around on the tractor.
Some of us dreamed of just owning one tractor.
We were grunge and preps and we just wanted to graduate and get the hell out.
We were anorexic, not vain, a symptom of feeling clinically alone.
We had fast cars, Aqua Net, Heavy Metal, and everyone danced when “Sweet Home Alabama” came on.
We drank Busch Light and worse yet, Keystone Light.
We didn’t know what each other were dealing with.
We had no clue.
We supposedly had it all and lost a lot that mattered.
We lost a lot of our innocence when the nation lost a multitude of farms.
We were naive as hell and knew way too damn much.
We were the children of irrigated corn and dry-land corn and the chasm in-between.
We longed for the lives our grandparents lived.
We didn’t know what we longed for.
We just wanted to live.
We sent one email in college.
We read paper books and wrote notes on paper.
We didn’t all get a medal, trophy, or certificate.
We made $4 an hour at our first job after graduating college.
We figured it out on our own.
Some of us have been adults for a long time.
Some of us are adult children.
Most of us are both.
We do a lot to “please” everyone.
Many of us were the first generation to graduate college.
We don’t think we’re heroes, the most special, or entitled, or the greatest.
We do have some solutions to offer regarding what has gone wrong.
Because “wrong” – we have been there and done that.
We often don’t think highly of ourselves at all, but we’re keeping it together for the kids.
We may be the team member who can’t get on the Zoom meeting right away.
Work will still get done with or without our face on the call.
We’ve been alone without our parents.
We made mud pies and went barefoot outside.
We survived minivans and big bangs.
We survived three-wheelers.
We wanted to be perfect and we fell short.
Still, we’re equipped for the current situation at hand.
Give us a chance to get the job done.
Believe us. We can. Because, we have.
