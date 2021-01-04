Seeds: Your new year

I think I remember that memory because I was surprised that someone wouldn’t want me to do something I loved so very much. Needless to say, I honored their wish that day, but the shirt was off again when I was alone once more – free to do what I wanted and kissed by the sun.

I’ve always loved to learn, but I don’t like confining assignments and I don’t like opinions spoken like they are fact. I don’t like limits in a limitless universe. I love to give, but I don’t like being guilted into it. I like special days, but I don’t like the obligation imposed by mass-marketed ones. I am certain I am not alone feeling that the holidays are actually the most difficult and also some of the most beautiful times of the year. They are a culmination of joys, hopes, fears, memories – good and bad. They are an economic creation of sorts with pressures mounting to strive for present perfection. The are the strange confines of something we didn’t create to supposedly bring out the best in everyone wrapped in ribbons and bows. But the holidays can be extremely hard. No, not the gift giving or the delicious meals. Instead, the kind of hard that presses on the soul, weighs heavily on the mind and sobers hearts from the thinking that sets in. The weather, the season, the “momentous occasion” of it all conjures up a multitude of memories, obligations, regrets and goals and analyzes them in the basking and sometimes blinding glow of Christmas lights and Christmas cheer.