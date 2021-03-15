Seeds: Whole Life

We die when we leave ourselves.

The mystery and the hope is fully appreciating what it is that truly fills us up.

I like to call that mystery and hope simply – our unique life.

Houses don’t think, but they are being thought within.

Those thoughts can breathe life into homes, farms, ranches, neighbors and all sorts of places and faces.

Hopes and dreams come alive with active listening that leads to action.

Hopes and dreams often die on deaf ears that are not dreaming.

Someone had a whole life in that house on a windy hill in Kansas and then life moved on somewhere else.

We don’t know if it moved on with or without a choice.

What we do know is the whole life is missing and her shell remains.

Only the wind is sweeping final breaths through the remains of walls once kept fully alive by whole lives.

Now I pass along a portion of her story to your whole lives that can carry her story on.