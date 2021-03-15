Seeds: Whole Life

There she sat, a shell of a stone house on a windy, brown hill in Kansas – the color of gold and soil. Abandoned by people, but still surrounded by the caress of the natural world, wood was pounded over her window eyes. Still, I felt there was a living story peering through the cracks from within her windswept exterior. When I saw her, I thought of two words – whole life.
Once upon a time, inside her walls, there were whole lives.
Maybe they were lives that never thought they would end.
But I assure you, whatever they were thinking, there were whole lives once living inside.
They were whole with the same life that makes all life really – whole.
Whole lives are filled with laugher.
Whole lives are filled with tears.
Whole lives are filled with joy.
Whole lives are also filled with fears attached to – dreams.
Regardless of what fills them, they are whole. Because they have – breath.
You have most likely heard it said, homes die when the breath of people leave them.
The thing is – this is true about people too.
We die when we leave ourselves.
The mystery and the hope is fully appreciating what it is that truly fills us up.
I like to call that mystery and hope simply – our unique life.
Houses don’t think, but they are being thought within.
Those thoughts can breathe life into homes, farms, ranches, neighbors and all sorts of places and faces.
Hopes and dreams come alive with active listening that leads to action.
Hopes and dreams often die on deaf ears that are not dreaming.
Someone had a whole life in that house on a windy hill in Kansas and then life moved on somewhere else.
We don’t know if it moved on with or without a choice.
What we do know is the whole life is missing and her shell remains.
Only the wind is sweeping final breaths through the remains of walls once kept fully alive by whole lives.
Now I pass along a portion of her story to your whole lives that can carry her story on.
That’s how stories go, and they go on forever. If they are abandoned by people, nature still carries them along and the dust settles on paths that lead to a forever somewhere else.
Yes, our whole lives we sometimes think we are one day going to reach our whole life.
Don’t miss your whole life thinking of one you will never get to your whole life.
The miracle is the whole life we are living – now.
The whole life where the dream still has a chance to really live.
Before it’s just a story wrapped up in a shell, give your dream – your whole life.