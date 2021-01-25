Seeds: Varying vantage points

We view the world from the vantage points that conditioned each of us since our youth. This makes us no greater or lesser than another. As we step-away from some of our vantage points that transformed into “podiums” that wreak of propaganda, reality can set in and help us really . . . see.
In the book, “Everything You Wanted to Know about Indians but were Afraid to Ask” by Anton Treuer, page 15 opens with the following quote by Adolf Hitler in a speech to the Industrie-Klub of Düsseldorf in January of 1932, “The settlement of the North American continent is just as little the consequence of any claim or right in any democratic or international sense; it was the consequence of a consciousness of right, which was rooted solely in the conviction of the superiority and therefore the right of the white race.”
How does this quote from Hitler make us feel? How about the words of newspaper editor, John O'Sullivan, in 1839 who coined the term ‘manifest destiny’ to share the belief that God intended for the United States to occupy North America from the Atlantic to Pacific, “Yes, we are the nation of progress, of individual freedom, of universal enfranchisement. Equality of rights is the cynosure of our union of States, the grand exemplar of the correlative equality of individuals; and while truth sheds its effulgence, we cannot retrograde, without dissolving the one and subverting the other. We must onward to the fulfilment of our mission – to the entire development of the principle of our organization – freedom of conscience, freedom of person, freedom of trade and business pursuits, universality of freedom and equality.”
“This is our high destiny, and in nature’s eternal, inevitable decree of cause and effect we must accomplish it,” O’Sullivan went on. “All this will be our future history, to establish on earth the moral dignity and salvation of man – the immutable truth and beneficence of God. For this blessed mission to the nations of the world, which are shut out from the life-giving light of truth, has America been chosen; and her high example shall smite unto death the tyranny of kings, hierarchs, and oligarchs, and carry the glad tidings of peace and good will where myriads now endure an existence scarcely more enviable than that of beasts of the field. Who, then, can doubt that our country is destined to be the great nation of futurity?”
Depending upon your vantage point when reading the words above, will impact your perception of them. Women could not vote on a national level in the U.S. until 1920. Native genocide had already occurred in great numbers by 1839. The 13th Amendment was not adopted to officially abolish slavery until December 18, 1865.
Years later, I cannot help but think that perhaps it is time to step down from all the “podium talk” for once and get real. We know there was very little illustriousness and grandeur in the westward movement. There was already the heavy hand of government, hard work, invasion, fighting for life, scraping to get by, individual acts of heroism and desperation, a culture clash of nuclear proportions and more.
We need to consider how the Separation of Church and State actually helps to reinforce the legal right of free people to live their faith without government coercion. It is the year 2021 and we should also look at Hitler’s quote and consider what ways of racist thinking still resides within our own perceptions, as “Christian” as we purport the nation to be, our thinking has been formed by a historical narrative laced in calling people “savages” and even non-human throughout history.
While the American Revolution occurred more than 250 years ago, when 13 of Great Britain’s and North American colonies won political independence from the United States of America, let us not be so narrow to forget the world was already a very big, established, and populated place – with all sorts of human beings seeking rights of their own for eons of time before covered wagons traversed across this continent.
Perhaps these more than two centuries later and steadily moving towards three centuries, we can drop the racist ego and recognize we are in this nation together and we have been accompanied by a diversity that should have been kept precious and been viewed as equal all along. That is the diverse America I not only dream of, but live within, today. That is the diverse America I believe in – one that belongs to all of us, no podiums or propaganda that whitewashes history, but rather studies history from all the vantages points involved.