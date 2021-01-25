Seeds: Varying vantage points

We view the world from the vantage points that conditioned each of us since our youth. This makes us no greater or lesser than another. As we step-away from some of our vantage points that transformed into “podiums” that wreak of propaganda, reality can set in and help us really . . . see.

In the book, “Everything You Wanted to Know about Indians but were Afraid to Ask” by Anton Treuer, page 15 opens with the following quote by Adolf Hitler in a speech to the Industrie-Klub of Düsseldorf in January of 1932, “The settlement of the North American continent is just as little the consequence of any claim or right in any democratic or international sense; it was the consequence of a consciousness of right, which was rooted solely in the conviction of the superiority and therefore the right of the white race.”