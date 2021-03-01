Seeds: Two friends, some kids, cattle and chickens

The kids who “weren’t given a choice” in this “ag in the home classroom” matter are Minthorn’s grandson Myles (age 11) and Morrison’s children – Cecilia “CeCe” (age 8) and Denise (age 11). Morrison, who loves all kids and admits she always has a herd in “tow” along with Minthorn said while the project was initiated a bit by “force,” it has turned out to be fun for everyone.

Morrison was super excited about sharing the story of agriculture with the next generation and said the kids, “Well, they enjoy it. Right now, they learn to gather them up, walk around the pen and have them turn corners . . . They listen to the children. When Katherine was away because of her job, we took the first two steers in to have them butchered. The kids had to load them. When they were finished, I asked them, ‘What did you guys learn?’”

The kids didn’t really know how to answer her, so she proceeded to explain, “You established communication (with the livestock). You were able to move them and they listened to you and stayed where you put them. Their jaws dropped and they said, ‘We did all that?’ They saw their accomplishment once I pointed it out to them.”

Since beef was so fun, of course the friends proceeded with their next livestock adventure – chickens!