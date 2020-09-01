Seeds: The Farmers Store

The Farmers Union Coop Store began in Page in 1915 and it has been in business ever since.
Some of the early owners of the Farmers Store took time to talk about the store – what has changed and what should never change too.
This Farmers Store tale starts with Vicki (Fusselman) Harvey. Her father, Lloyd Fusselman began managing the Farmers Store for the Farmers Union Coop in 1941. When the Farmers Union Coop wanted to sell it in 1948, Lloyd and his wife purchased it along with the 1948 International delivery truck and ran it until 1976. In September of 1976, Vicki and her husband Lyle were compelled to come back to Page and purchase the store from Vicki’s parents.
“Awe, we carried about everything,” Vicki recalled. “We had cream and eggs. Dad would test the cream for butter fat, and he would pay the farmers based on the amount. Dad would take this cream in 10-gallon cans in the old delivery truck to the depot at Inman for delivery to Fremont. Dad and I would go to Chudamelka’s bar there and he would have a pop, or a beer and I would have a soda and a Slim Jim or something like that and we would return to Page well after midnight. When I was in school, I could only go on Saturday nights.”
“Dad sold and delivered Nutrena feed to farms all over the countryside,” she went on. “He owned a feed building across the street and would get in 50-pound bags of feed that he would stack up and deliver to the farmers for their cattle, horses, pigs, or chickens. He also carried bulk salt that was stored in a corner of the feed building.”
While Vicki was being raised with her sisters, Diana and Charlene and brother Lloyd around grocery store life, Lyle Harvey was growing up two miles east of Page on a farm with his brother Gene and parents Calvin and Fontelle. It turns out Fontelle worked at the Farmers Store in 1942 when she graduated from high school and sometimes throughout WWII. Throughout the years, the Harveys said many people were employed by the Farmers Store.
Lyle and Vicki started dating in 1967. Lyle attended Midland College at Fremont where he majored in English and minored in Natural Sciences. Vicki attended Bryan Memorial Nursing School in Lincoln and became a Registered Nurse. The couple married in 1969 and lived in Beaver Crossing, Neb. Lyle was hired as a teacher at the public school in Henderson, Neb.
After teaching four years in Henderson, Lyle quit teaching and took a job as assistant manager with Pamida Gibson and the couple moved to York, Neb. Lyle later became the store manager at Norton, Kan. and Chillicothe, Mo. Their two boys – Cameron and Jason, were getting to be two and four years old and the Harveys decided they wanted to raise them in Page.
“My dad did not want us to come back and buy the grocery store. He was afraid we would not do well in Page,” Lyle said. “But, we came back and bought it anyway from Lloyd and June.”
With experience managing retail stores and a hearty work ethic between the two of them, the couple took over the Farmers Store and not only ran it, but brought it to life. Lyle recalled, “When we bought the grocery store in Page in 1976, grocery stores in small towns were starting to phase out. We still sold seed potatoes every spring and would get them in 100-pound bags because people were still raising some gardens. But many of the wives were also starting to work full time and did not want to mess with gardens.”
“Vicki continued to work as a nurse also. We sold wood stoves, CB radios, York grain bins and whatever we could sell that made us profitable. In 1980, we bought a fuel business from Jerome and Helen Allen – Page Oil Company. So, we were running the Farmers Store and Page Oil Company at the same time. We delivered fuel to 110 irrigation systems in the summer. During this time, we had Glenda Mudloff manage the store for us with Joie Rosner, Karen Cronk, Nancy Buxton and Gayle Mahood serving as our main employees,” Lyle said.
In 1979, on Saturday mornings – much to the delight of local customers – the Harveys made the decision to sell fresh donuts, rolls, and bread products too. “We purchased them from the M&M Bakery in O’Neill. I would go get them every Saturday morning at 6 a.m. It was a big hit for the store that continues there today,” he added.
“The store changed as agriculture changed,” he went on. “All small towns are dependent upon agriculture in Nebraska. Agriculture changed, so we had to change through the years too. The story of the Farmers Store in Page is no different than any grocery store in Nebraska, you either adapt and change, or close.”
