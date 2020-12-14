Seeds: Sockeye Suzy talks fishing, COVID and the future

Challenging times make the world smaller. In fact, every time I meet someone who is involved with the food system, I think about the amazing ways we are connected. If we understand how we are connected, maybe – just maybe – we can learn from one another and help our shared efforts flourish for the nutritional benefit of others. Maybe, just maybe, we can also develop business models that help agricultural endeavors of all kinds not only survive but thrive.
While we sit in Nebraska amongst an ocean of crop fields, one of these diverse agricultural endeavors is being accomplished by an avid fisherwoman and fish buyer named Suzy Lumley.
Also known as “Sockeye Suzy,” Lumley stands a mighty four feet, 10 inches tall and was the first woman wrestler in the United States. She is also a member of the Intertribal Agriculture Council (IAC) American Indian Foods (AIF) program. Mike Shellenberger – IAC Technical Assistance Specialist for the Northwest Region, said when he met Suzy, “She made a pretty big impression and her and I hit it off immediately.”
That is when Shellenberger connected Lumley with the AIF program. AIF began in 1998 under contract with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Foreign Agriculture Service. The partnership was developed as a platform for AIF businesses to showcase their products and share Tribal cultures with the world. They offer the Made/Produced by American Indians trademark to successfully and clearly identify American Indian products from federally recognized tribes.
Lumley has a long history with both IAC and the fishing industry and awhile back generously took some of her precious time to outline some of the compounding challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. She also shared some of how she came to start, Sockeye Suzy’s Fish, “It started out when I was really young, before I even got into wrestling in high school. My dad had a boat, and he would send us out in the fall and summer season to fish with him.”
After the death of her husband, Lumley moved her children to Olympia, Wash. where she made a living working in offices, an environment far from the waters she loved, but necessary to take care of her family. Still, logging and fishing were forever her true passions, and she ended up back on the Yakama Nation. She invested in a boat and grew to three boats with 30 to 40 nets and three or four crew members on each.
But COVID has taken its toll, Lumley admitted. When the pandemic first started, “It was really hard because at the time we were not fishing.”
Some of the important leaders of Native-to-Native fish sales also died from COVID and others as well, “I take care of an elderly gentleman from another tribe that is 85 years old and he has a heart transplant, so I can’t take any chances.”
“Every month I get tested, to make sure I don’t have the COVID,” she went on to explain, encouraging the washing of hands, wearing gloves and masks.
Regardless of the challenges, this tiny – but mighty – fighter is not even considering giving up. There are still fish to catch and, she said, conservation is everything, “It’s like I tell people, if I see someone doing something illegal, I will turn you in because my grandkids’ future depends on those fish being there.”
When it comes to our food systems, everyone involved matters. As neighbors, let’s work together, so fighters in this industry like Lumley, (and so many others I know out there), have a fighting chance. If you want to learn about some farmers and rancher neighbors across the country, please check out: www.indianag.org/americanindianfoods
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!