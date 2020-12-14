Seeds: Sockeye Suzy talks fishing, COVID and the future

Lumley has a long history with both IAC and the fishing industry and awhile back generously took some of her precious time to outline some of the compounding challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. She also shared some of how she came to start, Sockeye Suzy’s Fish, “It started out when I was really young, before I even got into wrestling in high school. My dad had a boat, and he would send us out in the fall and summer season to fish with him.”

After the death of her husband, Lumley moved her children to Olympia, Wash. where she made a living working in offices, an environment far from the waters she loved, but necessary to take care of her family. Still, logging and fishing were forever her true passions, and she ended up back on the Yakama Nation. She invested in a boat and grew to three boats with 30 to 40 nets and three or four crew members on each.

But COVID has taken its toll, Lumley admitted. When the pandemic first started, “It was really hard because at the time we were not fishing.”

Some of the important leaders of Native-to-Native fish sales also died from COVID and others as well, “I take care of an elderly gentleman from another tribe that is 85 years old and he has a heart transplant, so I can’t take any chances.”