Seeds: So where do we go from here?

Will we have a far better, collective tomorrow or will we be divided and conquered?

Will we cling to what is good or evil outside us or within us?

Which precious souls will see the next year?

Will I have the blessing of grandchildren to hold and what do my children really think of me – of all of this?

Am I enough?

Who will tell the next generation stories of old?

How will they know of a world before it was “plugged in,” “uploaded,” and on a webinar or iPhone?

Will they know the crisp, coolness, of a refreshing jump into a clean pond?

Will they know what a day fishing feels like with their father and grandfather?

Do we hear them?

Do we know these children?

Do they want to know us?

Who really has their ear?

What will become of us?

Will we learn or will we repeat the same old stories with slightly different versions?

What do I really know this moment God?