Seeds: So where do we go from here?

I think we are all asking ourselves far more questions than usual nowadays.
That is a good thing. Here are some I have been pondering about:
Will I be here tomorrow?
What does tomorrow really bring?
Will the moon continue to meet me in the early morning on my walks as that glowing globe rising above the peak of the barn while a midnight blue sky fades into the colors of day?
Will that far off, massive ball of light continue to grasp us all?
Will I see maskless faces in large groups again?
Has a disease been hijacked by politics or has politics been hijacked by a disease?
When the cold sets in, will we hunker down even more into our homes and ourselves?
Or will our hearts be warmed more deeply to others?
I question the expanse outside my farmhouse window – what greater good could be made of it? So very much.
Will community, true community be renewed?
Will we find peace in conversations anew or will we find complicity in the false comfort of like minds?
Why are so many sprinting towards the feeble edges and not rushing to join hands, hearts, and minds in the middle?
Will we have a far better, collective tomorrow or will we be divided and conquered?
Will we cling to what is good or evil outside us or within us?
Which precious souls will see the next year?
Will I have the blessing of grandchildren to hold and what do my children really think of me – of all of this?
Am I enough?
Who will tell the next generation stories of old?
How will they know of a world before it was “plugged in,” “uploaded,” and on a webinar or iPhone?
Will they know the crisp, coolness, of a refreshing jump into a clean pond?
Will they know what a day fishing feels like with their father and grandfather?
Do we hear them?
Do we know these children?
Do they want to know us?
Who really has their ear?
What will become of us?
Will we learn or will we repeat the same old stories with slightly different versions?
What do I really know this moment God?
Do I know you?
Yet here we are.
Where do we go next?
Maybe we stay here, amid this place we call forever.
We have this time and all of time at our fingertips.
Where do we go now?
That is entirely up to us.
So, ask yourself – “Where do I want to be?”
Then, go.
