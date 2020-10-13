Seeds: Sky

Sky, through endless time, oversees countless changes.
Without fear, she shows up for them all.
That is her nature, to simply be.
When nurtured, she gives everything.
Bright by day.
Adorned in evening.
Strikingly glimmering throughout night.
She cannot be any other way, than what she is.
Some days, wind tries to ruthlessly sweep her strength away.
But his challenge is not too much for her.
Ultimately, she carries those winds.
So, do not try and mess with her.
She will give to you what she will give.
Just allow yourselves to be enveloped by her best days.
Then you will be prepared to brace yourself for her worst.
She will remain steady until she does not.
Sky, she knows the light and the dark.
Their differences do not bother her one bit.
The light shines in the darkness because of what it is.
The darkness will not extinguish light because of what it is.
There is no room for error because both are exactly what they are.
Sky holds them both forever.
The hand that made the sky – made us all.
Sky is someone to look up to when we fall and even when we are standing tall.
She is always higher.
That sky, always a reminder there is something to reach for.
Always near, wrapped around us, never far, and knows who we truly are.
Yet, she loves us completely.
We are stars and we are the stuff of earth.
The sky is who we understand we are and the parts of us we will learn we are too – at some future time.
Ever loving, ever hoping, the sky connects us in one, big, collective – breath.
We will never leave her embrace, even when we think we will, she will still be there.
Sky is the next generation taking in oxygen inside the warmth of womb.
Sky holds the final intake of air during our earthly lives and the exhale into eternity.
When we veer off course, she whispers back, until she blows.
Still, she does not stay angry forever.
We will beg for her return in fact.
A cool breeze on a hot, humid day.
A warm welcome in the hearth of home during frigid winter.
Sky creeps into the crevices.
We cannot escape her.
We can certainly play hide and seek.
Sky will find us forever because now and forever is where she resides.
Sky is the promise – yesterday, today and every tomorrow – until kingdom come, and then some.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!