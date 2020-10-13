Seeds: Sky

The darkness will not extinguish light because of what it is.

There is no room for error because both are exactly what they are.

Sky holds them both forever.

The hand that made the sky – made us all.

Sky is someone to look up to when we fall and even when we are standing tall.

She is always higher.

That sky, always a reminder there is something to reach for.

Always near, wrapped around us, never far, and knows who we truly are.

Yet, she loves us completely.

We are stars and we are the stuff of earth.

The sky is who we understand we are and the parts of us we will learn we are too – at some future time.

Ever loving, ever hoping, the sky connects us in one, big, collective – breath.

We will never leave her embrace, even when we think we will, she will still be there.

Sky is the next generation taking in oxygen inside the warmth of womb.