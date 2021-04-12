Seeds: She’s Nebraska

But she knows no country, just deeply knows herself, and that is her lesson for us – to know ourselves and enjoy her too.

I’d like to think the people who choose to reside upon her are the glue for the continent too. Maybe if we remember we are the center – we can strike that balance between extremes again.

But Nebraska has her extremes too – harsh, hearty, and delicate too. You just never know in Nebraska what the next day may bring.

She pushes through, with a few surprises along the way.

Yes, you can glow in a southern bouquet of flowers. But the grass making its way up through a gravel road in Nebraska stands out.

Climbing and reaching over rocks and through dark caverns, these thrill seekers of the plant world seek a stand-alone spot in Nebraska.

I would agree that you shouldn’t doubt a flower that has sprung to life suckling only the dew from the side of a mountain rock.

And one should never, ever tread on a bloom standing tall in the desert.

But there is nothing like blades of grass growing from depths of experience on a Nebraska gravel road.