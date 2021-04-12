Seeds: She’s Nebraska

Nebraska doesn’t typically whisper, instead she blows one season into the next.
That is her stature – withstanding it all.
She knows something we do not know.
She has endured winds we have not seen and will endure winds we will not see.
And she blows, and she blows – seasons come, seasons go.
On that rare, windless day, she allows us but a second in universe time to watch the green grass grow.
The ditches on walks are less lonely, no longer bare in brown.
How many cars have these ditches seen come and go?
Think of the prairie before there were roads – before time was recorded and yet still passed by.
Overseen by the sky, she’s broad with waters deep and waters above.
Nebraska holds a sea of grass in one hand and cityscapes in the other.
She proudly bares the Western Meadowlark, Nebraska Goldenrod, the visiting Sandhill Cranes and the footprints, hoof prints and all the steps that have traversed upon her body.
Steadfast, she is part of the center holding the continent together – the precious glue of the country.
But she knows no country, just deeply knows herself, and that is her lesson for us – to know ourselves and enjoy her too.
I’d like to think the people who choose to reside upon her are the glue for the continent too. Maybe if we remember we are the center – we can strike that balance between extremes again.
But Nebraska has her extremes too – harsh, hearty, and delicate too. You just never know in Nebraska what the next day may bring.
She pushes through, with a few surprises along the way.
Yes, you can glow in a southern bouquet of flowers. But the grass making its way up through a gravel road in Nebraska stands out.
Climbing and reaching over rocks and through dark caverns, these thrill seekers of the plant world seek a stand-alone spot in Nebraska.
I would agree that you shouldn’t doubt a flower that has sprung to life suckling only the dew from the side of a mountain rock.
And one should never, ever tread on a bloom standing tall in the desert.
But there is nothing like blades of grass growing from depths of experience on a Nebraska gravel road.
There really is no place like Nebraska and she prefers to be no place else either.