Seeds: Reverence of soils

A portion of the copy in Harper’s begins with these words: The Centennial – soils and products of Iowa, “We give this page to two engravings (wood engravings from sketches by Theo R. Davis) illustrating the products of the State of Iowa and the varieties of soil peculiar to that region, as they are exhibited in Agricultural Hall. The soils are arranged within tall cylinders of glass, so as to give the visitor an idea at once of the different elements of which they are composed. Affixed to each cylinder is a map of the State, on which a small green spot indicates the county from which that particular sample was taken.”

My friends in 2021, 145 years later, how often do we see members of the citizenry nowadays perusing soils in towering, glass cylinders celebrating them in reverence? Yet, the significance of soils today is a most pressing subject to study. As these soils, (not just in Iowa – but across the nation and globe) – have been degraded. In fact, some are saying we have but 60 harvests or so left if we do not mend, repair, and rebuild the damage we have done. While I cannot currently invite you to any fancy gala being held for that which is beneath our feet, I can share with you some of my favorite soil quotes. Maybe they will spur your mind to take a stroll and revere the significance of soils. Made up of a web of life as diverse as universes in every spoonful, soils contain our world and worlds within worlds. No wonder they called for a grand affair in 1876. Let’s bring that reverence to what really matters back to 2021.