Seeds: Reverence of soils

I found a November 11, 1876 supplement of Harper’s Weekly within Library of Congress archives covering an event – a grand affair that even called for top-hats, bonnets, and bustles galore. Couples attending this gala of sorts, strolled through a display of historic proportions. It was a celebration and reverence of a subject that spans centuries, eons really – soils, and more specifically – The Soils of Iowa.
A portion of the copy in Harper’s begins with these words: The Centennial – soils and products of Iowa, “We give this page to two engravings (wood engravings from sketches by Theo R. Davis) illustrating the products of the State of Iowa and the varieties of soil peculiar to that region, as they are exhibited in Agricultural Hall. The soils are arranged within tall cylinders of glass, so as to give the visitor an idea at once of the different elements of which they are composed. Affixed to each cylinder is a map of the State, on which a small green spot indicates the county from which that particular sample was taken.”
My friends in 2021, 145 years later, how often do we see members of the citizenry nowadays perusing soils in towering, glass cylinders celebrating them in reverence? Yet, the significance of soils today is a most pressing subject to study. As these soils, (not just in Iowa – but across the nation and globe) – have been degraded. In fact, some are saying we have but 60 harvests or so left if we do not mend, repair, and rebuild the damage we have done. While I cannot currently invite you to any fancy gala being held for that which is beneath our feet, I can share with you some of my favorite soil quotes. Maybe they will spur your mind to take a stroll and revere the significance of soils. Made up of a web of life as diverse as universes in every spoonful, soils contain our world and worlds within worlds. No wonder they called for a grand affair in 1876. Let’s bring that reverence to what really matters back to 2021.
“Nature is cruel, but we don’t have to be,” Temple Grandin.
“We come and go, but the land is always here. And the people who love it and understand it are the people who own it – for a little while,” Willa Cather, O Pioneers!
“If we are bold in our thinking, courageous in accepting new ideas and willing to work with instead of against our land, we shall find in conservation farming an avenue to the greatest food production the world has ever known – not only for the war, but for the peace that is to follow,” Hugh Hammond Bennett.
“If we want to stop treating soils like dirt, we first need to develop the eyes to see them,” Yamina Pressler.
“Everything depends on our ability to sustainably inhabit this earth, and true sustainability will require us all to change our way of thinking on how we take from the earth and how we give back,” Deb Haaland.
Wendell Berry writes this soil summation, “The soil is the great connector of lives, the source and destination of all. It is the healer and restorer and resurrector, by which disease passes into health, age into youth, death into life. Without proper care for it we can have no community, because without proper care for it we can have no life.”