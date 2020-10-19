Seeds: People-centered cattle family

At Ruggles Angus, everyone has an important role to play when it comes to cattle and all the duties that come with a farm and livestock operation. Jeff, his wife Kelcy, and their children – Glenn, Taylor and Grant are truly a family-centered cattle business. Jeff’s Grandparents – Glenn and Velma started the farm and livestock operation located near McCook, Neb in the 1930’s. From this union, were born three children – Myrna, Gayle, and Rick (Jeff’s father). “I have lived two places my entire life, here and three miles up the road and we have always had cattle,” Jeff said.
Kelcy, one of 10 siblings in her family, hails from a small farm near Imperial, Neb. Her parents, the late Larry and Nancy Tinkham installed her love of agriculture and the rural lifestyle. Kelcy and Jeff met at Tri-State Livestock Commission in McCook, Neb. that is managed by Gayle Ruggles, Jeff’s uncle. Kelcy earned her Associates Degree in Animal Science from Beatrice and interned with Rocky Mountain Sire Services in Colo. Then she came back and worked at Nebraska Bull Service in McCook, Neb. for 14 years before being home full time helping with the operation.
While Ruggles Angus is managed primarily by Jeff and Kelcy, the entire Ruggles family is involved with an extended farming, trucking, and sales businesses. Jeff’s brother Jim runs the truck shop in McCook – Ruggles Trailer Sales. Jim and his wife Lori have three children – Natalie, Cassidy, and Jacob. Jeff’s sister Jennifer does the administrative work for all the Ruggles’ family businesses while her husband Brandon Hoyt dispatches and drives truck. Brandon and Jennifer have three children – Ashlyn, Kasyn, and Kyler. Jeff’s parents, Rick, and Tracy, keep busy with their children and grandchildren and Rick is often found driving his truck hauling cattle or machinery.
“My dad was forward thinking enough to get us all something to do growing up,” Jeff said. “He kept us separate so we weren’t under each other’s feet all the time, but still all together. That’s how we became a diversified family business. Jim’s strength was mechanically working on equipment, mine was cattle and my sister has the office skills to support the family businesses. It’s separate, but we’re all in it together.”
At Ruggles Angus, Jeff and Kelcy’s children can be found helping in the daily tasks, Kelcy said, “During COVID, Glenn has really become a full-time employee. He really enjoys working with the tractors, equipment, and farming side of things. He also runs the feed truck, helps with calving, fixes fence and anything else we come up with. He’s a huge help and the cattle are Taylor’s passion.”
All the kids show in 4-H and Glenn serves as Treasurer of the McCook FFA Chapter. She noted that while Grant may be the youngest, he is all hands-on-deck with the cattle too, “It’s hard to explain what we do to the kids unless they can live it and see it, so everyone is involved. They understand the effects of a winter blizzard or the urgency of a backwards calf and know that these things don’t happen between 8 to 5.”
Ruggles Angus began in 2015 when Kelcy and Jeff bought the registered cows. “We had a commercial Angus herd started by Gayle and Rick. Then, when this opportunity came along, we sold and bought the 500-head registered cow herd from Mill Bar Angus – Mick and Marlene Cox out of Hayes Center, Neb,” Jeff said.
“Our breeding philosophy is to breed for superior females, it all starts with the cow.” Jeff stated.
Jeff said they are honored to be able, “to work with high caliber animals. It’s some of the best of the best. We own the dam of the Mill Bar Hickock – number one for semen sales at ABS the past three years. We have a lot of females out of Hickock and the cows are at the top of our program. It’s neat to work with animals that will do what these animals will do.”
The Ruggles say people make all the difference. Dave Wolcott has been with the Ruggles for a decade and Kelcy said, “He’s the farmer and definitely an asset. Thane Barker came to us two years ago from Heartland Cattle Co. here in McCook, he is a Kansas native. He has brought some great skills – one very noticeable one is freeze branding. Thane has done all of the heifers and bulls the past couple of years.”
“To me there is nothing better than living out here,” Kelcy said. “I wouldn’t choose a different way to raise the kids. It’s great to live in a rural community where they can learn to get the job done. No matter where they go, these experiences will help them down the road.”
