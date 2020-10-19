Seeds: People-centered cattle family

“My dad was forward thinking enough to get us all something to do growing up,” Jeff said. “He kept us separate so we weren’t under each other’s feet all the time, but still all together. That’s how we became a diversified family business. Jim’s strength was mechanically working on equipment, mine was cattle and my sister has the office skills to support the family businesses. It’s separate, but we’re all in it together.”

At Ruggles Angus, Jeff and Kelcy’s children can be found helping in the daily tasks, Kelcy said, “During COVID, Glenn has really become a full-time employee. He really enjoys working with the tractors, equipment, and farming side of things. He also runs the feed truck, helps with calving, fixes fence and anything else we come up with. He’s a huge help and the cattle are Taylor’s passion.”

All the kids show in 4-H and Glenn serves as Treasurer of the McCook FFA Chapter. She noted that while Grant may be the youngest, he is all hands-on-deck with the cattle too, “It’s hard to explain what we do to the kids unless they can live it and see it, so everyone is involved. They understand the effects of a winter blizzard or the urgency of a backwards calf and know that these things don’t happen between 8 to 5.”