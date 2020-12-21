Seeds: Owe

What is owed to me?

I want good for people.

This life is short.

A year turns into 80 in almost an instant.

A hand that is held, can be a grasp lost in the next moment.

What if what we were owed was only what we contributed to the good?

What if goodness was the ultimate measure of success?

There is a deep hurt that has been imposed by a precedence that has not wanted good for all people.

There is a deep resentment that arises in neighbors that we pass by while they are in pain.

There is a deep division that is desired by powers that do not desire good for all of us.

There are rights being fought for – and rightly so.

Being able to use one’s own voice is a right.

Being able to use one’s own mind is a right.

Being able to protect what is most precious is a right.

We should fight for rights that ignite good for people.