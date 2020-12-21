Seeds: Owe

What is owed to me?
I want good for people.
This life is short.
A year turns into 80 in almost an instant.
A hand that is held, can be a grasp lost in the next moment.
What if what we were owed was only what we contributed to the good?
What if goodness was the ultimate measure of success?
There is a deep hurt that has been imposed by a precedence that has not wanted good for all people.
There is a deep resentment that arises in neighbors that we pass by while they are in pain.
There is a deep division that is desired by powers that do not desire good for all of us.
There are rights being fought for – and rightly so.
Being able to use one’s own voice is a right.
Being able to use one’s own mind is a right.
Being able to protect what is most precious is a right.
We should fight for rights that ignite good for people.
People have hated themselves for being themselves.
People have been told to hate themselves for being themselves.
What depravity is this hate sourced from?
We are all capable of this depraved state.
There is a pervasive bad that has been done to people.
There is a pervasive bad that we have done to ourselves.
A great, unfathomable bad.
A bad that has been passed down through generations.
A bad that has robbed the takers and those suffering from the taking.
Differences have been demonized.
Differences have been diluted to appease.
But differences have also been celebrated and survived to thrive.
Therein lies the hope – we are here, and we can change things.
Some of what was sacred was stripped away because it was not understood by others or downright stolen.
So, what I am owed?
Nothing.
Not even the breath I received is really owed me – it is a gift.
My breath will cease and things I left behind will be there for others to contend with.
No real contest here, just a circle we are all inside that we make a contest.
There are fleeting, momentary winners and there are momentary losers in this circle.
The circle is either a trap, or a home for all – whatever we make it.
At the center of the circle is the same end.
We share the final breath experience.
There is nothing owed me.
I owe others myself – striving to do the best I can. Failing, but still striving.
I am here, blessed with breath – that is the chance I have.
It is this, the chance, I owe something to.
