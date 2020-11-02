Seeds: Mothers

Are there any other mothers out there who want to keep their children inside their homes forever?
Because “out there” from the top down and bottom up is a bigger and bigger storm of blame brewing.
It’s a mighty storm.
It’s an ugly storm.
It’s a storm that is doused with hateful kerosene.
Teach them to love they say.
But even when they are hated?
I see kindness running for places to hide.
I see love seeking refuge.
A few ugly voices should not be able to set the rules for the rest of us.
I am sorry, but I do not put a lot of stock in the extremes of either side right now.
I am completely unimpressed by both.
Because neither side speaks for me.
No, they do not.
I must try and speak (as we all should try and speak) even with the tiniest voice I have out here in supposedly the middle of nowhere.
Mothers, this one is for you.
Am I alone out here?
Because my mother’s intuition is burning up inside me and I am scared as hell.
What is out there for our children?
What are we preparing them for?
They are working to divide and conquer the precious center, the precious mother right down to the very potential for life in our wombs.
They put it all on the table and they are pummeling the life out of it.
Will love find a way?
Love is what I am going to believe in.
Love is what I must believe in.
Mothers in all their forms are tired.
They are the center.
They are the holders of the fathers in all their forms.
How well or poorly mothers are cared for becomes what we contend with outside our homes.
What have we done?
What can be done?
My eyes are propped so widely open now they are bleeding.
Mothers are losing their patience.
But when they do, cheers to those who still aren’t losing their minds or their hearts.
And, if you are completely losing it – it’s okay. You deserve some help.
The female with or without children still has the full capacity of that miracle of a mother within her.
Women reflect the mothers of countless generations in their eyes.
Men reflect the mothers of countless generations in their eyes.
Humans are meant to be woven in the security of that eternal love.
Nurture the mother inside us all.
Unleash that power and let it spread beauty and goodwill upon the earth and nothing can stop that sort of love.
A mother’s love becomes a man that can love himself, his neighbors, and the world.
The mother is the center. Unapologetically protect her and she will die ensuring love never fails.
But she’s tired. This hate out there is nothing she understands.
Sit with her heart and listen. She has the answers for a better world.
Yes. She. Does.
