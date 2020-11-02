Seeds: Mothers

Because my mother’s intuition is burning up inside me and I am scared as hell.

What is out there for our children?

What are we preparing them for?

They are working to divide and conquer the precious center, the precious mother right down to the very potential for life in our wombs.

They put it all on the table and they are pummeling the life out of it.

Will love find a way?

Love is what I am going to believe in.

Love is what I must believe in.

Mothers in all their forms are tired.

They are the center.

They are the holders of the fathers in all their forms.

How well or poorly mothers are cared for becomes what we contend with outside our homes.

What have we done?

What can be done?

My eyes are propped so widely open now they are bleeding.

Mothers are losing their patience.