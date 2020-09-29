Seeds: Meeting Wendell Berry

Wendell Berry stood there, in a Kentucky convention center, a few years back.
I approached him with the book, “Terrapin and other Poems” that I had carefully chosen for him to sign from those offered for purchase at the “Slow Food” conference, where I was learning about another perspective on food production in this complex, multi-layered system we call – agriculture. I had never cared to have anyone sign anything, but I wanted Berry’s hand on those pages.
I felt like a child looking up at him. He was tall and slender, and attractively aged by wisdom and nature. Berry is among my very few human heroes. The author, Kentucky farmer and environmentalist, makes so much sense to me and so many others. He writes what I believe is woven into the human soul, veins of soil – veins we either remember or have forgotten and need to remember.
I prefer Berry’s take. I really do. I imagine myself at his knee when I read his words, a child wrapped up in a woman’s body now, still retaining that last slice of naivety and hope. Yes, I still dream of the world he describes to somehow come back and be designed more inclusive and diverse than ever.
Below are some of Berry’s writings. I carefully selected them because I feel they are timely. I hope you reflect upon them too. Wisdom here, for the ages of all ages. Explore him more, order his books. Learn from and with him. Berry’s words:
“People use drugs, legal and illegal, because their lives are intolerably painful or dull. They hate their work and find no rest in their leisure. They are estranged from their families and their neighbors. It should tell us something that in healthy societies drug use is celebrative, convivial, and occasional, whereas among us it is lonely, shameful, and addictive. We need drugs, apparently, because we have lost each other.”
“In a society in which nearly everybody is dominated by somebody else’s mind or by a disembodied mind, it becomes increasingly difficult to learn the truth about the activities of governments and corporations, about the quality or value of products, or about the health of one’s own place and economy. In such a society, also, our private economies will depend less and less upon the private ownership of real, usable property, and more and more upon property that is institutional and abstract, beyond individual control, such as money, insurance policies, certificates of deposit, stocks, and shares. And as our private economies become more abstract, the mutual, free helps and pleasures of family and community life will be supplanted by a kind of displaced or placeless citizenship and by commerce with impersonal and self-interested suppliers. . .”
“Thus, although we are not slaves in name, and cannot be carried to market and sold as somebody else’s legal chattels, we are free only within narrow limits. For all our talk about liberation and personal autonomy, there are few choices that we are free to make. What would be the point, for example, if a majority of our people decided to be self-employed?”
“The great enemy of freedom is the alignment of political power with wealth. This alignment destroys the commonwealth – that is, the natural wealth of localities and the local economies of household, neighborhood, and community – and so destroys democracy, of which the commonwealth is the foundation and practical means.”
“I now suspect that if we work with machines the world will seem to us to be a machine, but if we work with living creatures the world will appear to us as a living creature.”
“You mustn’t wish for another life. You mustn’t want to be somebody else. What you must do is this: ‘Rejoice evermore. Pray without ceasing. In everything give thanks.’ I am not all the way capable of so much, but those are the right instructions.’”
Indeed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!