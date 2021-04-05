Seeds: Love God, have fun & do work

Not skipping a beat after COVID began, to somehow anchor our old lives with the even stranger new lives, we came up with an immediate answer (so it seems) to continue our “productivity” – yes, the Zoom call. Recently I read an article that this new format of working from home has made the already workaholic even more entrenched now, those with access to the office in this virtual world are more obsessed than ever to complete the next thing and the next 24/7.

Number three on Caroline’s list ever making its way to number one for the most “Type A” of us. We “perfectionists” with all our imperfections hold onto the last vestiges of where we once escaped to, the office. The office that invaded the home and we embraced the invasion with the trifecta of three powerful letters – online OCD.

I know I am missing the “good” in all of this. The fact we could “survive” and keep going while so many did not. I don’t take that lightly. In fact, I am sobered by it, sobered at every turn it seems – guilty in a way that we have made it so far in this pandemic while so many others have not. A guilt that is plunged into by being ever more “productive” and not taking the time to calm down to the seriousness of reality.