Seeds: Love God, have fun & do work

Caroline pressed these letters in “all caps” on a bulletin board when “COVID” school began. I prompted her to do so as I attempted to bring order to this new structure in our lives. “Place some words on the board that you think are important,” I recall telling my daughter abruptly transformed into this new, hybrid daughter/student by an invisible disease enemy.
Prepared or not, away we went with worksheet woes and my tangled thoughts of, “I am now thrust into teaching from home/full-time working mom – okay here we go!”
Months later, regular school resumed, “almost normally” with children’s faces still wrapped in masks, final cloaked reminders that something has been lost in all of this. Or maybe we had lost it already and “all masked up” we finally need to face it.
I kept the sign Caroline made. It’s now propped-up in the corner of the entryway inside our farmhouse. A lasting message for the rare visitor who may come by, tucked away from the in-home school room that is only a memory now. I am glad it is a memory. Mom and schoolteacher mom needed to part ways.
Impressed by her effort and the simplicity of the message. I cannot deny the “do work” irritates me a bit because of what has ensued since COVID. What unfolded was a strange, new sort of work that we are gradually crawling out from under. I hope.
Not skipping a beat after COVID began, to somehow anchor our old lives with the even stranger new lives, we came up with an immediate answer (so it seems) to continue our “productivity” – yes, the Zoom call. Recently I read an article that this new format of working from home has made the already workaholic even more entrenched now, those with access to the office in this virtual world are more obsessed than ever to complete the next thing and the next 24/7.
Number three on Caroline’s list ever making its way to number one for the most “Type A” of us. We “perfectionists” with all our imperfections hold onto the last vestiges of where we once escaped to, the office. The office that invaded the home and we embraced the invasion with the trifecta of three powerful letters – online OCD.
I know I am missing the “good” in all of this. The fact we could “survive” and keep going while so many did not. I don’t take that lightly. In fact, I am sobered by it, sobered at every turn it seems – guilty in a way that we have made it so far in this pandemic while so many others have not. A guilt that is plunged into by being ever more “productive” and not taking the time to calm down to the seriousness of reality.
Yes, somehow the weird work world has managed to get even weirder. But Caroline’s sign is not weird. It’s refreshing in fact. She is right, keep the faith and enjoy life and find something you enjoy doing and devote yourself to that. Still, the sign also reminds me of the day she and I were both brought to tears over math homework. It also reminds me of how I just needed to really chill awhile and regroup. But there I was again, organizing and ordering my small troops to “march on” and get through this unprecedented global event one task-oriented, nose-to-the-grindstone, step at a time. It also reminds me – we survived.
I guess I write this to continue to write through all of this. I think I am calling out to myself outwardly and inwardly to please question everything we are doing. I guess I am calling out to anyone who reads this too. Do you feel any of these feelings? Doesn’t it seem like we’ve been pulled through some sort of massive, mental wringer? Because some of it honestly feels like the brink of madness and yet some of it just feels like we are trying to simply ensure people are safe.
In the middle of the extremes are kids just trying to figure it out. I think of the note Luke wrote during COVID Christmas, “Thank you for providing me with all I need to live in this confusing world. Honestly, I don’t know sometimes how you do it. Thank you for putting up with me.”
Thank you for putting up with me Luke and Caroline. It is a confusing world. Dang right. I know I added to the confusion oftentimes the most when I was really trying to create some sort of normalcy within the crazy. The crazy irony of it all. I want to try and change the confusing parts. Caroline is right, so we can love God, find faith in something worthwhile and have fun more.
Work will always be there. If COVID hasn’t taught me anything else, it has taught me life won’t always be. “LOVE GOD, HAVE FUN & DO WORK,” is good advice from a nine-year-old – in that order too.