Seeds: Let’s celebrate farming with Dan

His big break into farming firsthand, came when the owners of Zephyr Farm in Wisconsin wanted to sell their farm, but only to someone who would maintain holistic management. Cornelius was the perfect fit with his background in Indigenous agriculture and desire to implement innovative production strategies, “All of my IAC experiences accumulated into being able to venture into farming on my own. I believe figuring it out along the way has made me a better technical service provider. When you are putting in your own farm loan application and signing your name onto that line, it’s a little different.”

Cornelius has evolved on his farm from a walk behind tractor planting just one row at a time to now also using a four-row planter. He uses no-till practices and wants to dive more deeply into the newly coined phrase, “regen ag,” sphere even more. In many ways, the “regenerative agriculture” approach is simply modeling nature and working with nature to achieve the best results for the soil and all creatures, “In many ways food systems have been decimated and the big question is, ‘How do we get people back into agriculture?’ I believe the regenerative agriculture movement helps with that.”