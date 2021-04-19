Seeds: Intentional farming

One can almost smell the pie when they explore Mike and Janet McDonald’s orchard consisting of all different mouthwatering varieties of peach, cherry, apple, pear, hazelnut, and wild plums.
Both Janet and Mike hail from farm backgrounds and later headed to other careers. Mike eventually earned his Doctorate in Education and was a long-time educator – including serving as a professor at Nebraska Wesleyan University. Janet is recently retired from a career in social work and adult education. They have grown their farm near Palmyra, Neb. alongside their careers and most recently became extremely excited about the regenerative ag movement with soil health and water conservation at the center.
“It’s all about intentionality and staying the course,” McDonald said about their journey. “You don’t want to chase the almighty buck alone, but you do have to pay your bills. Soil health decisions are not always easy. It’s a balancing act. Our first goal was to grow and learn with others. From the start, we wanted to be very intentional about where we were learning from.”
Mike and Janet set their farming goals around the five soil health principles they learned from Jay Fuhrer – retired soil health specialist from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). The principles are – using plant diversity to increase diversity in the soil, managing soils more by disturbing them less, keeping plants growing throughout the year to feed the soil, keeping the soil covered as much as possible and adding livestock to the rotation.
“There is also a sixth principle that is ‘context.’ Everyone will make decisions that have a different rational to meet the five principles. This is their ‘context’ and unique decision making on their own farm and ranch. This is the foundation of all the others. That is where the intentionality comes from,” said McDonald.
This “intentional farming” journey was really ramped up after McDonald went on a trip put on by Paul Jasa with University of Nebraska Extension, “I began meeting a lot of really great people and I could tell something cool was going on in the soil health movement. So, in 2011, Janet and I started converting our farm towards soil health.”
McDonald also helped start a peer group to discuss soil health, cover crops and other regenerative practices with new friends – Scott Gonnerman, Bill Hoffman, Brian Brhel, Todd Kudlacek, and others, “We have a great time together, encouraging each other and learning from each other.”
“It’s all about stages. We always try to have a four-way rotation. This includes corn, soybeans, oats or barley and wheat (including non-GMO options). We will be growing milo next year. We don’t lock this in from one year to the next and are open to changes,” he explained.
The McDonalds’ farm is dryland that is made up primarily of Glacial Till soil, “We have a lot of rocks and clay. When it gets really hot and dry, that clay really cracks. It’s feast or famine here with or without rains. So, water quality and quantity issues are a big part of the picture too.”
“We also do custom grazing on our home place and have integrated forages,” he noted. “We converted to paddock grazing. We want livestock on every acre and roots growing as much as possible throughout the year. We are not completely where we want to be yet, but we are trying to be intentional about the next steps. The hard decision is – do you spend more time on your weaker ground or your better ground? On my weaker ground I have been very intentional about sugars, carbon and exudates and always wanting roots. I want to feed the life above and below ground.”
The McDonalds have not used anhydrous since 2009 and have been no-till since 2007. They have not applied any herbicides or fertilizers on their home place going on eight years as well. They have taken long-term steps with compost, manure, and biologicals.
The couple enjoys sharing the diversity of their farm too. The COVID-19 pandemic has limited some activities. However, they did enjoy growing “milpa” and “chaos” gardens. The garden bounty is grown for their own use and to share with neighbors and the Food Bank. They also have the talents of a neighbor who is a beekeeper. The bees help their crops – in exchange, the McDonalds always have something blooming for the bees.
It’s about seeing it through for all the right reasons, he said in closing, “It’s not about instant gratification. Sometimes people get overwhelmed. That’s why we are really trying to be intentional with how and why we do things. Being intentional is critical.”