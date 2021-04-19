Seeds: Intentional farming

“We also do custom grazing on our home place and have integrated forages,” he noted. “We converted to paddock grazing. We want livestock on every acre and roots growing as much as possible throughout the year. We are not completely where we want to be yet, but we are trying to be intentional about the next steps. The hard decision is – do you spend more time on your weaker ground or your better ground? On my weaker ground I have been very intentional about sugars, carbon and exudates and always wanting roots. I want to feed the life above and below ground.”

The McDonalds have not used anhydrous since 2009 and have been no-till since 2007. They have not applied any herbicides or fertilizers on their home place going on eight years as well. They have taken long-term steps with compost, manure, and biologicals.

The couple enjoys sharing the diversity of their farm too. The COVID-19 pandemic has limited some activities. However, they did enjoy growing “milpa” and “chaos” gardens. The garden bounty is grown for their own use and to share with neighbors and the Food Bank. They also have the talents of a neighbor who is a beekeeper. The bees help their crops – in exchange, the McDonalds always have something blooming for the bees.

It’s about seeing it through for all the right reasons, he said in closing, “It’s not about instant gratification. Sometimes people get overwhelmed. That’s why we are really trying to be intentional with how and why we do things. Being intentional is critical.”