Seeds: Hello everyone

Hmm, what else? Oh, I know, it was fun the other day to hear about a baby ultrasound. A man I know was so excited about their new family member on the way. Isn’t it beautiful to hear of such joy and purity during so many challenges? There are always new babies being born, even while we mourn lives that have moved on. Oh life.

Well, what else? God is near. That’s what. I feel the Creator all the time. In fact, I just spoke to a friend at work about the beauty of God’s creation. We talked about how wonderful it would be to live the simple, purposeful life of the other creatures among us. I thought I may like to be a Robin or Bluebird, flying about, or some other bird, knowing exactly its purpose for the day.

Being human we can come up with so much more than what we were really designed for can’t we? I feel best with hands free beside me, walking about, maybe ready to shake a hand or do something meaningful with them – maybe write a note, enjoy a flower, or touch a fine piece of art. Maybe just hold a cup of coffee in my hands while visiting with a friend. Those things seem so foreign sometimes in this new world with fingertips click, click, clicking on keyboards to sign up for this and that and keep track of logins and passwords here and there.