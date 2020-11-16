Seeds: Hello everyone

Hello everyone, just thought I would write a little note checking in on how everyone is doing. I see tired eyes behind lots of masks – just worn out people running here and there. I don’t know about you, but it’s hard some days and I really don’t have one thing I can say I am without.
But I miss smiles in the aisles. It’s hard to see lonely family members at care facilities and families not able to be with their loved ones when they head to that more peaceful, perfectly loving place.
Remember the days we didn’t wonder if a cough was COVID? Remember those days before our routine included throwing the mask in the washer before school the next day? And then, I must remember.
I have a washer.
I have water to wash the mask with.
I have a lot – too much in fact. It’s time for me to share more and care more.
But, anyway, this is just a note, not a lecture, not a list of things to do. My intent is not to make you feel bad one bit. No, I am just checking in on you. Have you had any extra time to read a good book you like? I for one have found some extra time in the early mornings to go on long walks and I just love them! Even on cold days you can bundle up and do that, except those days when it’s so darn windy in Nebraska – but that’s okay, not every day is like that.
Hmm, what else? Oh, I know, it was fun the other day to hear about a baby ultrasound. A man I know was so excited about their new family member on the way. Isn’t it beautiful to hear of such joy and purity during so many challenges? There are always new babies being born, even while we mourn lives that have moved on. Oh life.
Well, what else? God is near. That’s what. I feel the Creator all the time. In fact, I just spoke to a friend at work about the beauty of God’s creation. We talked about how wonderful it would be to live the simple, purposeful life of the other creatures among us. I thought I may like to be a Robin or Bluebird, flying about, or some other bird, knowing exactly its purpose for the day.
Being human we can come up with so much more than what we were really designed for can’t we? I feel best with hands free beside me, walking about, maybe ready to shake a hand or do something meaningful with them – maybe write a note, enjoy a flower, or touch a fine piece of art. Maybe just hold a cup of coffee in my hands while visiting with a friend. Those things seem so foreign sometimes in this new world with fingertips click, click, clicking on keyboards to sign up for this and that and keep track of logins and passwords here and there.
And yet, there is the air outside – free to breathe. There is the moon to watch arise at night and the sun to admire setting in the evening. There’s no judgment there. They are doing what they are meant to do. Wow, to think we get to witness a planet doing all of this. What a chance!
Well, I better wrap this up. More than likely you have things to tend to as well. I just wanted to say hello because I am glad you are out there to say hello to. Don’t let the masks get you down or this disease. I know it’s hard. It really is. Still, here we have it, this next moment to just be alive and that in itself is a big deal. So, thank you for taking this moment with me because they are precious, and I really appreciate it. Have a beautiful day.
