Seeds: God loves you more

“When I arrived in my ICU ‘private room’ after surgery, four or five nurses clustered around me and attended me. They all seemed to be ‘fussing’ over me – helping, adjusting things, and also just . . . standing there . . . which made me a little nervous. One of them, a male nurse . . . kept telling me, ‘Now would be a good time to just close your eyes and go to sleep.’ Well, that only made me more nervous! I started wondering if everything was okay. Was something wrong? Was I dying?”

“I looked into their faces as they gathered ‘round and thought, ‘Well, this may be my last chance to share the Gospel,’ so I asked them all if they were Christians . . . I told them all that the most important thing in the world was to trust Jesus, because He had given His life for them . . .”.

“Even as I was saying the words, I thought, ‘These people are gonna think I’m crazy, but it is the most important message in the world! God has given me seed to sow (the Gospel), and I’m going to plant as much as I can before He takes me home.”