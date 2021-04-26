Seeds: God loves you more

It’s one of those things that just work out the way they do. Like receiving the “Hearts in Seoul” – Trinklein Family Newsletter, 2021 Easter Edition. I have to admit, it often ends up in a pile of mail on the kitchen countertop. I am not sure what the pile is – maybe it’s the one I reserve for guilt, or love, or inspiration or everything I should really get to (but often don’t).
The newsletter may be found stacked under or above the Arbor Day Foundation’s latest or a list of happenings from the Nebraska State Historical Society. Scattered in-between may be a thank you or two. Yes, this is the mail of “higher status,” the notes uniquely written – not “mass mailings” that reach the trashcan far before the reader.
Instead of tossing it on the pile the other day, I read the newsletter this time. The house was eerily quiet, so I pushed my computer aside and took the time. I was struck by the title – “Gretchen’s Pearl,” a note from Gretchen, wife of Hans, mother, friend, missionary a world away and also recent visitor to the intensive care unit (ICU). Gretchen’s from the heart report is too lengthy to share in its entirety, but I will share excerpts. She wrote and I tearfully read, “Wow, where do I start? These past three months have probably been the most intense months of my life. The ‘whole story’ would take pages and pages to tell, but for now I just want to give you some ‘highlights’ of the 24 hours in the ICU . . .”.
“When I arrived in my ICU ‘private room’ after surgery, four or five nurses clustered around me and attended me. They all seemed to be ‘fussing’ over me – helping, adjusting things, and also just . . . standing there . . . which made me a little nervous. One of them, a male nurse . . . kept telling me, ‘Now would be a good time to just close your eyes and go to sleep.’ Well, that only made me more nervous! I started wondering if everything was okay. Was something wrong? Was I dying?”
“I looked into their faces as they gathered ‘round and thought, ‘Well, this may be my last chance to share the Gospel,’ so I asked them all if they were Christians . . . I told them all that the most important thing in the world was to trust Jesus, because He had given His life for them . . .”.
“Even as I was saying the words, I thought, ‘These people are gonna think I’m crazy, but it is the most important message in the world! God has given me seed to sow (the Gospel), and I’m going to plant as much as I can before He takes me home.”
Good news everyone, Gretchen is still alive and well, spreading that good news. She is facing tumors in her brain and her journey continues as she holds the hands of her husband, family, and friends in prayer and celebration. “These truly are great days to be alive,” she wrote in closing. “God bless you all, and thank you for your prayers.”
Speaking of life and death and the blessings in-between. Now I am going to fast-forward to a phone call, just a week after I read the newsletter. It was from my Aunt Norma Troester – the day I wrote this column. In her voicemail she concluded with this message and sentiment, “I love you dearly. I love your children and God loves you more.”
Aunt Norma never misses a chance to share her love for Jesus (to the chagrin of some and a great hope to others) she shares it undaunted by the chance of a negative response. Aunt Norma, the aunt that never stopped reaching out to my sister and I after her sister, our mother – Lorraine Tonniges, died when we were little girls. Aunt Norma, who had the full set of red Avon dishes, who took us to get home made ice cream before fireworks many a Fourth of July when we visited her and Uncle Don on the farm. Aunt Norma, who kept sticks of gum in a special holder on the corner of her counter and who had a beautiful doll house we played with in the living room with the softest, white carpet I dared not tread with muddy shoes upon.
We never know when God is going to move us, or move us on. I love the confident faith of women like Gretchen and Norma. Confident to share their love of the “Good News” from the “Good Book.” Love that stops us in our tracks when it needs to. Love that never fails, when I do, and oh I do. Here we are, loved so much, doing the best we can do.