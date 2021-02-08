Seeds: Go ahead, eat the hot popcorn!

My eyes moved towards the Tupperware full of popcorn we already had on the counter and I asked her, “But why did you pop a new bag? We already have a bunch made?”

“But mom, I like it hot,” she said, matter-of-factly, giggling and returning to the teeming bowl of goodness.

“How could I argue with that?” I mused to myself as I compared the three-day-old snack growing stale in a plastic compartment with the fresh bowl she was digging into and licking her fingers with every bite.

Children know what they want don’t they? Oh, how I love how they go for it too – some more boldly than others. But if you watch a group of kids, all you need are one or two to inspire something fun during the mundane and suddenly you have the whole gang chiming along, running from the rules to the playground of really livin’.

So, adults, this big kid writing this today is beckoning you away from the web of webinars to rethink everything you are doing too. If you like to do something and something else has grown stale over in the corner – my word, throw it out to the birds. They will peck away at it, while you gain the freedom to fly away and enjoy what you want.