Seeds: Go ahead, eat the hot popcorn!

Children are little miracle workers aren’t they? That was certainly the case the other evening after coming home from work. All the way home I considered this “adult” world filled with such a piled-up amount of “things we must do.” Yes, zooming home from my fill of Zoom calls was just the time to consider the sweeter things in life – like Caroline and Luke.
I was excited because I was going to beat them that night and sure enough I did. I had just pulled into the drive and my teenage young man and smiling girl came bounding off the bus. I think I startled Luke a bit when I waved happily at him from the car – such a pleasant sight to see my son in person after a day full of looking at humans on a computer screen. He rolled his eyes a bit at his mom’s enthusiasm (most likely wondering why I was so enthusiastic about what appeared to be a typical Wednesday night).
But it wasn’t typical at all. In fact, it was blossoming with epiphanies. I don’t know about all of you, but I have a feeling I may be reaching a few others here – are you also thinking to yourselves, “We’re buried. But why?” From “log ins” to “passwords” and “host meetings” to even on-screen “happy hours” (sorry I will take my wine in-person with you or not at all), I am questioning the sanity of what abounds lately. Seriously.
The moments of inspiration just kept-a-coming as I followed the kids into the house, plopped my computer bag on the chair, and opened the mail. My nose lifted in delight to the smell of popcorn. Caroline had already managed to pop-up a buttery, delicious bag.
My eyes moved towards the Tupperware full of popcorn we already had on the counter and I asked her, “But why did you pop a new bag? We already have a bunch made?”
“But mom, I like it hot,” she said, matter-of-factly, giggling and returning to the teeming bowl of goodness.
“How could I argue with that?” I mused to myself as I compared the three-day-old snack growing stale in a plastic compartment with the fresh bowl she was digging into and licking her fingers with every bite.
Children know what they want don’t they? Oh, how I love how they go for it too – some more boldly than others. But if you watch a group of kids, all you need are one or two to inspire something fun during the mundane and suddenly you have the whole gang chiming along, running from the rules to the playground of really livin’.
So, adults, this big kid writing this today is beckoning you away from the web of webinars to rethink everything you are doing too. If you like to do something and something else has grown stale over in the corner – my word, throw it out to the birds. They will peck away at it, while you gain the freedom to fly away and enjoy what you want.
Little did I know the same day I was dreaming of crawling out of the weirdness of this technological takeover during a pandemic, my daughter had not only opted for hot buttered popcorn, but had also brought home a story she wrote about what she would be reflecting upon in life at age 100. She wrote, “If I were 100 years old, I would be ready to see Jesus. I would have had three kids. I would have had a happy marriage with a lot of grandkids. I would have eight because I thought that would be fun. I would like to have a lot of cake on my birthday because I absolutely love cake. What I would work is, I would help my family farm and I would like to do their hair and makeup before their wedding. I would do my two jobs all over Nebraska, or a little out of the state like Colorado, or somewhere close. I would retire when I’m 58. I would name my kids Oliver and Savanna. The oldest boy would be Leighton. During high school, my job would be at Starbucks.”
Adults, we’ve buried ourselves. Yes, we’ve done it to ourselves. Now, all we must do is ask ourselves, “Why in the world have we done this?” Everything doesn’t need to be so darn dire and hard-wired or wireless all the time. Go ahead, eat the hot popcorn, and enjoy some life, in real life – because 100 years goes by really fast.