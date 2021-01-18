Seeds: Freedom to communicate

It comes back to sharing the human experience. For there to be a First Amendment written in the first place, there were humans who lost their freedoms or had the foresight to know they would lose them if they did not put this inherent right stringently in the Constitution. That human experience is something we must continue to share person to person today.

I have personal friends who I talk to across the world who remind me of their unique and diverse experiences in their regions of the planet. That is the truth I seek out in communicating. While I love to read and research other articles and books, it is within those friendships and exchanges of on-the-ground information, where my view truly expands.

While we can become rigid in our supposed belief systems, casting judgments and spewing fears, let’s instead find joy in simply communicating. We had that freedom far before this nation was created. That freedom was woven into what it means to be a human being since the world was formed by an intelligent Creator. We were given the ability to speak in forms both verbal and non-verbal. We were given ears to listen. We were given all senses to feel – an organ itself. We were given hearts and hands to help. If we want to be free, let’s continue to use the best vehicle I can think of to distribute this freedom – communication with other human beings not much different than we are. The differences become the stories exchanged and that is how we learn and become freer in the process and truly free others too.