Seeds: Freedom to communicate

A good time to remember the First Amendment is all the time and especially in times when there is censorship and silencing going on – on both sides of the aisle. The First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
I cannot help but to think about the power of old-fashioned pen, paper and better yet, in-person chats over coffee these days, as we watch information online directed, misdirected, blocked, unblocked, promoted, and hidden from plain sight. If you wonder which group this is happening to, ask any one of them – because it is happening everywhere. We must be careful being too rigid in any, “side” and remember that far before the First Amendment was written, humans had the inherent, divinely woven into their being, freedom to express themselves and believe what they wanted to believe.
There is a quote by Shannon L. Alder that says, “Sometimes your belief system is really your fears attached to rules.” While the rule of law has a place in the lives of mere mortals, rules also give way to breakers and those that would take advantage of them for purposes not originally intended. A law denotes a power and where there is power, there is always someone out there wanting to take it away or gain more of it.
The underestimated “power” of communication is now rising rapidly to the top of our daily lives. COVID-19 has compartmentalized us even more from one another. As a result, we head to our “boxes,” where we watch “boxes” of screens held in the palms of our hands and various sizes and shapes of screens in front of us on our televisions. Do we rely more on complete strangers to tell us what is really going on or talking to real people in authentic interactions about what is going on? I think the answer should startle us. Who is really shaping our worldview? Is it the station most watched near you? A station that doesn’t even know your name.
When we consider “freedom of speech” in its most base form, when all the channels are gone and we are left with just our voice and the written word, how does this alter our worldview? Where do we go from there? We go back to our voices. We go back to our ability to think for ourselves. We go back to talking and reading and interacting with community in real time.
There has been a handing over of our freedoms to others in some sense by allowing them to dump information into us without being discerning. The other side of the coin is we have more access to loads of information now more than ever too. This can allow us to broaden our worldviews further – but this too means we must be discerning in the enriching process as well.
It comes back to sharing the human experience. For there to be a First Amendment written in the first place, there were humans who lost their freedoms or had the foresight to know they would lose them if they did not put this inherent right stringently in the Constitution. That human experience is something we must continue to share person to person today.
I have personal friends who I talk to across the world who remind me of their unique and diverse experiences in their regions of the planet. That is the truth I seek out in communicating. While I love to read and research other articles and books, it is within those friendships and exchanges of on-the-ground information, where my view truly expands.
While we can become rigid in our supposed belief systems, casting judgments and spewing fears, let’s instead find joy in simply communicating. We had that freedom far before this nation was created. That freedom was woven into what it means to be a human being since the world was formed by an intelligent Creator. We were given the ability to speak in forms both verbal and non-verbal. We were given ears to listen. We were given all senses to feel – an organ itself. We were given hearts and hands to help. If we want to be free, let’s continue to use the best vehicle I can think of to distribute this freedom – communication with other human beings not much different than we are. The differences become the stories exchanged and that is how we learn and become freer in the process and truly free others too.