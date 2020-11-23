Seeds: Fence posts talking to each other

When I was still a reporter at the York News-Times, I covered Professor Ron Hanson’s presentation “Fence Posts Talking to Each Other.” Dr. Hanson was the guest speaker at the United Farmers Co-op Young Farmers Organization meeting on December 8, 2004. After the article appeared in the paper, I ran into the late June Moore. She told me she had seen the article and that each year, farm families should be reminded of Dr. Hanson's message. The day we connected I internally made a promise to June that each year I would remind my neighbors about Dr. Hanson’s presentation.

Here we are years later. Hanson wrote these words far before COVID. Still, while the world may change and try to change us, I think what he says here is still absolutely true. So, here is another reminder from Dr. Hanson’s “Fence Posts Talking to Each Other.”