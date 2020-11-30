Seeds: Every breath we can take – take

We breathe in.
We breathe out.
We come and go, like wind at times, like bomb blasts others.
We gently knock at life, or we bust the door down.
Sometimes we are the sharp end of a polished arrow – pointed and passionate.
Other times we are knobby and blunt, barely getting our points through.
We are conditioned by different winds that speak through us from birth on.
Some winds are refined, others tornadic.
Some of us had to go through those winds more alone, some surrounded.
Still others seemingly surrounded – yet feeling so very alone.
We live by choices we make, choices made before us, obligations that reach further back than our own breaths.
Yes, sometimes these previous voices breathe renewed life into us and sometimes these voices haunt us, even taunt us.
Still, despite what they are, those who came before us, are us.
At their best, they arrive for us fully armored.
They remind us of the strength it took to survive.
They help us stand taller and truer when we think of them.
Here we stand where others stood, looking into the eyes of other times that came before our time.
Eyes that give us glimpses of grandmothers gone before us.
Grins of grandpas rounding up in the corners of grandsons’ smiles.
We are truly woven together with the cells of bodies from other times, seeds combined from many hearts intertwined.
Wombs within wombs, hold the makings of other wombs that will become the beating hearts of countless boys and girls in futures we will not see.
We are born into a universe that longs to set us free.
From inside the first womb, we enter the larger womb of all life where all hearts of all creatures beat together.
We have this chance to breathe life into one another or suck life out of each other.
We all want to live, but none of us completely know how.
That is where the power of each other comes in, to share all the ways that brought us to this exact, miraculous point.
The miracle is here – we made it to, now.
What can I learn from you?
What can you learn from me?
Consider the massive, powerful, major reason in the world you are here in this instance.
Right now, someone’s life is changing forever.
Right now, someone is being hooked up to an oxygen tank.
Right now, we have a chance to breathe deep and live large.
Right now, we do not know when we will lose our chance to live in those moments that take our breath away
