Seeds: Every breath we can take – take

They help us stand taller and truer when we think of them.

Here we stand where others stood, looking into the eyes of other times that came before our time.

Eyes that give us glimpses of grandmothers gone before us.

Grins of grandpas rounding up in the corners of grandsons’ smiles.

We are truly woven together with the cells of bodies from other times, seeds combined from many hearts intertwined.

Wombs within wombs, hold the makings of other wombs that will become the beating hearts of countless boys and girls in futures we will not see.

We are born into a universe that longs to set us free.

From inside the first womb, we enter the larger womb of all life where all hearts of all creatures beat together.

We have this chance to breathe life into one another or suck life out of each other.

We all want to live, but none of us completely know how.

That is where the power of each other comes in, to share all the ways that brought us to this exact, miraculous point.

The miracle is here – we made it to, now.