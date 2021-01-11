Seeds: Dreaming with American Heritage Girls Troop 3125

It was so rewarding to be asked to talk about writing to the American Heritage Girls (AHG) Troop 3125 recently. The troop is led by Emily Luebbe, Amanda Struble and Rebecca Mau. Here’s a little bit that I learned about the organization from Mau, “AHG is a Christ-centered character and leadership development program for girls five to 18. AHG is dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community, and country.”

Needless to say, I thoroughly enjoyed all the girls’ questions about my pathway in the field of journalism and communications. But, enough about that, because I want to take this opportunity to highlight the young ladies in this troop who were kind enough to write down some of their dreams for me to share with all of you. I thought, “What better way to start the New Year than hearing from some youth about their dreams?”

So here goes, some dreaming with AHG Troop 3125. First up, Charlotte Luebbe, who wanted to make sure we knew a bit about her background, “I learned how to talk and walk when I was one and a half. I have a good family. I know how to write. I want to learn fancy writing when I am older.”

“When I grow up, I want to be a vet or a doctor,” wrote Kimber Struble. “Also, remember God and Jesus loves you more than you can imagine.”