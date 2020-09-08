Seeds: Dear Day

Dear Day,
What is in the way for me today?
No bombs going off near me.
No long walk to quench my thirst.
My children are here, healthy.
I can breathe.
Food, yes, this too.
A home.
If I so choose, I can leave.
Nothing constricts my history, no war displaced me.
I am free to vote and think.
I have choices, no iron bars rolled in front of me.
I could move if I wanted.
I could change jobs, religion and read any book I so choose.
I have two feet and I can walk.
I have two eyes and I can see.
Dear Day,
You are too good to me, disproportionately good.
It is not horror for me.
Yes, I have fears I cannot see.
I also have mortality.
But I do not have what some others lack today.
Much of what they lack, they had no part in choosing.
If I were to walk into their doors, I would not see the same reality.
I would see a different story.
But I would see the same humanity.
That is where my mind gathers around.
This humanity we share, in this day that we share.
This is what we all have.
This same day, under this same sun, but vastly different.
Dear Day,
Thank you for the chance.
I can learn what is in the way of others this day.
I can address what is in my own way.
I can lend a helping hand.
I can set my own healthy barriers.
There is hope to find today.
There is grace to give today.
It is a privilege for me to live.
It is a privilege not to waste, as this may be our last – dear day.
