Seeds: Change – It’s yours and you deserve it

The beginning of our lives, the natural course is to be held in safety, until we are grown and simply ready to make changes for ourselves – totally freely. Complete awareness and growth is simply knowing when change is needed for ourselves and then knowing we can indeed take the next step.

What an opportunity we have been given in the challenges presented to us through this pandemic and now frozen stalemate of sorts to ask ourselves – what should we change? More importantly, what do we want to change? And, finally, what is holding us back?

Does guilt plague your desire to change? Is it guilt you should feel or is it responsibility you should not feel? Is it really wrong to make the change? Most likely it’s right because you want to and eventually, what we really want to do makes its way out of us in one way or another. Yes, desire is one powerful force – it wins out, even against the most belligerent heels dug into the deepest, unchanging hole.

If you would and if you want to, here is a message for you – change. Feel the lightness of that first decision you make to do so and then begin to walk ever more clearly into the future that is now being designed from that first, truthful step.