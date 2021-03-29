Seeds: As for me and my house . . .

Corinne said proudly, “My husband has no fear. He is not afraid to try anything, so he does.”

The first cover crop they tried was on dryland ground that was the first homesteaded land in their area. “Nobody had grown anything like it around here,” Clint said. “That first multispecies cover crop we grew after wheat harvest just exploded. It just grew and grew. We went to town and bought steers and turned them out on that. Man, it was fun! Google Earth took a picture two or three years down the road at the perfect time of the year. I had a cover crop growing and all my fields were green and everyone else’s around were dead. That really showed the difference and kept motivating me.”

Ever eager to improve, Clint said it’s a matter of trial and error, successes and some hard lessons learned, “I kept listening to a lot of podcasts about farming the way it should be. I have always thought there has to be a better way. I told myself, ‘I produce corn and soybeans. Why do I think I will be better or more profitable than a guy in Iowa when I am in Central Kansas? How am I supposed to compete?’ That is really what drives me. I don’t want to be the same as everybody else. It’s boring.”