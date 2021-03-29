Seeds: As for me and my house . . .

I love this story because it’s not about perfection, but at the heart of it is good communication, faith and – hope. I present to you, the Cox family. You can find them meeting at the farmhouse dining room table under a saying on the wall, “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” Faith and farming are central to daily discussions around the table – everything from equipment repairs, cover crops to making sure the Awana meeting at church is on the calendar. Connie Cox is in the kitchen preparing lunch, but still within earshot to be asked for her valuable input. Then there is Connie’s husband, Jerry, sitting with their son Clint, daughter-in-law Corinne, and long-time family friend and farm employee – Martin Maisenheimer.
The meeting is taking place near Long Island, Kansas, at the location Jerry’s parents, Clarence and Goldie, had saved up every dollar they could find to purchase. They wanted to move because they lived in the middle of the section and could not get their children easily to Long Island School District for their education.
Today, Clint and Corinne are passionate about agriculture, education and their children’s futures too, carrying on the values of generations before and learning every day.
“We want to raise the healthiest food we can learn how to grow, both crops and livestock, and figure out how to do more than just pay the bills,” said Corinne, backing up her husband’s desires to be part of something bigger than themselves that improves the land and community. “It’s a constant learning process for us, but we want to leave our kids the benefits of striving for healthier soils.”
Corinne said proudly, “My husband has no fear. He is not afraid to try anything, so he does.”
The first cover crop they tried was on dryland ground that was the first homesteaded land in their area. “Nobody had grown anything like it around here,” Clint said. “That first multispecies cover crop we grew after wheat harvest just exploded. It just grew and grew. We went to town and bought steers and turned them out on that. Man, it was fun! Google Earth took a picture two or three years down the road at the perfect time of the year. I had a cover crop growing and all my fields were green and everyone else’s around were dead. That really showed the difference and kept motivating me.”
Ever eager to improve, Clint said it’s a matter of trial and error, successes and some hard lessons learned, “I kept listening to a lot of podcasts about farming the way it should be. I have always thought there has to be a better way. I told myself, ‘I produce corn and soybeans. Why do I think I will be better or more profitable than a guy in Iowa when I am in Central Kansas? How am I supposed to compete?’ That is really what drives me. I don’t want to be the same as everybody else. It’s boring.”
The Cox family is anything but boring and hardworking too. They raise cattle, pigs, horses, and chickens. On the crop side they raise corn, soybeans, triticale, Teff grass, alfalfa, and milo. They graze a variety of crops such as winter cereals and broad-spectrum, multispecies cover crops.
At the center of all their farm life adventures is – togetherness, Corinne said, “My favorite things about farming and ranching are getting to work beside my husband in building our dreams and maintaining all that God has blessed us with. A huge part of that is raising our children in this life and instilling in them the love for taking care of God’s creation which includes all the responsibility and hard work that run hand-in-hand with farming.”
“Dad told us we had two years to figure it out and in 10 years all of it is yours. He has transitioned everything to us,” Clint explained about how the farm has evolved since marrying Corinne.
Jerry and Connie are simply happy to be supporting the next generation. They also love when they can have all their children and their family members home with them – Clint’s two sisters, Carrie and another Corinne, his brother Caleb and their wives and children.
“You decide that you are going to survive it or not,” said Jerry about keeping the farm going. “We decided we were going to do what we could to keep going and we’re blessed to still be here.”
As far as what the future holds, you can rest-assured plans are being made by the hearts and minds gathering around a dining room table in the Cox farmhouse for as long as they hope the Good Lord allows.