Seeds: An overseas visitor and American farms

It almost seems like a lifetime ago, meeting up with these overseas travelers before COVID-19, masks, and the global pandemic impacts that have ensued. But with everything the pandemic has stopped, what has continued is food production and the systems – from growing crops, raising livestock, to transportation, processing and more that allows food to appear on our plates. Landzettel is motivated by these issues and that is why I asked her to write a bit about her trip leading up to the Fickes and a brief synopsis of the “why” behind her book. Landzettel wrote, “We had started our trip some ten days earlier, on the shortgrass prairies of Colorado. Traveling east we visited wheat farmers, corn growers and ranchers, all working with regenerative agriculture and producing food while taking care of the soil. But it was Del Ficke showing us around his farm and introducing us to his Graze Master cattle that made me understand – agriculture and our food system need cattle that knows how to graze! Each farm and ranch is an ecosystem and cattle are the integral part that maintain and hone it.”