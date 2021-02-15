Seeds: An overseas visitor and American farms

Awhile back, I was called out to Ficke Cattle Company – just outside of Pleasant Dale, Neb. to cover the visit of a European visitor, Marianne Landzettel, and her husband Martin Kunz. The couple was exploring farms and ranches all over the United States as Marianne worked on compiling information for her book, “Regenerative Agriculture – Farming with Benefits: Profitable Farms. Healthy Food. Greener Planet.”
It almost seems like a lifetime ago, meeting up with these overseas travelers before COVID-19, masks, and the global pandemic impacts that have ensued. But with everything the pandemic has stopped, what has continued is food production and the systems – from growing crops, raising livestock, to transportation, processing and more that allows food to appear on our plates. Landzettel is motivated by these issues and that is why I asked her to write a bit about her trip leading up to the Fickes and a brief synopsis of the “why” behind her book. Landzettel wrote, “We had started our trip some ten days earlier, on the shortgrass prairies of Colorado. Traveling east we visited wheat farmers, corn growers and ranchers, all working with regenerative agriculture and producing food while taking care of the soil. But it was Del Ficke showing us around his farm and introducing us to his Graze Master cattle that made me understand – agriculture and our food system need cattle that knows how to graze! Each farm and ranch is an ecosystem and cattle are the integral part that maintain and hone it.”
“My book shows why cover crops and living roots in the soil matter, why healthy soil stores more water, prevents run off, helps to mitigate drought, why soil biology improves plant health and how important diversity is: beginning with the soil – the greater the diversity on a farm, the more resilient the whole system becomes and that is essential for profitability,” she went on.
“In regenerative agriculture, farmers start to experiment with stacking businesses. Animals can glean the fields after harvest, graze the cover crops. Maybe there is space, too, for chickens or hogs or fruit and nut trees. It’s not about the highest yield but about profit per acre. And that profit is not to be measured in monetary terms only, the soil benefits, crops and animals benefit, the environment benefits. This type of diversity can provide opportunities for young farmers, it helps build communities and it provides good food. During our many farm visits, I found this to be true not only for agriculture on the High Plains and in the Midwest. The same goes for upstate New York and Pennsylvania, or for California’s Central Valley,” Landzettel stated.
“And I went to Hawai’i to see the flip side: ground zero of industrial agriculture. For decades, agrochemical companies have used the areas on Hawai’i the tourists don’t visit to develop and maintain seed corn parent lines. To do so, huge amounts of pesticides are needed – with detrimental consequences for the people living nearby. In an extraordinary battle, Hawai’ians have forced the government to reign the agrochemical companies in, protecting the health of Hawai’ians and the environment,” she pointed out.
“But why does a German born journalist living and working in Britain travel across the United States to write about organic and regenerative agriculture? Because everything in the U.S. is simply bigger – including the problems. The consequences of climate change can be seen the world over, but in the U.S., they are now impossible to overlook. Drought and fires, flooding, and blizzards, weather events that year after year break all records for highest or lowest temperatures ever measured. Farmers in the U.S. don’t just see the effects of climate change on their farms, they are forced to deal with them and find solutions. And the farmers and ranchers I met all do just that – and farmers in the U.S. and elsewhere can learn from them,” she relayed. “This book tells their stories. Their courage and forward thinking, their perseverance and their success not only help to mitigate climate change, but lay the foundation for future generations to be able to grow the food they need.”
I have been called thousands of directions to write stories. I answer the call with no other desire than to provide an opportunity to learn from each other. As government tries to forever define our lives, why don’t we define our own? A visitor from the continent whence my ancestors came, Landzettel reinforced my absolute belief that farmers can learn from one another and find solutions. People want to learn from American farmers and ranchers. They are also watching us, wondering if we want to learn to do better too. Let’s be the best example we can. I know we can. I just know it. Landzettel’s book proves there are learners out there. Let’s prove there are even more.