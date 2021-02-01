Seeds: Acorn bites!

Did you know acorns are high in protein, potassium, magnesium, calcium, and vitamin B6?

The Scientific American is even talking about acorns. Here is some of what was shared in an article written by Dawn Starin, “Is Reintroducing Acorns into the Human Diet a Nutty Idea?” The article states, “As the world’s breadbaskets strain to meet the demands of the Earth’s growing population, already more than seven billion strong, we could use another nutritional, ecologically friendly food source. Could acorns, the fruits of the oak tree, be the answer? Certainly, they are beginning to draw renewed interest in the hunt for sustainable alternative food sources.”

“Acorns are also an important food source for some domestic livestock. Farm animals –particularly hogs in Europe – have been fed a diet of acorns for centuries,” the article goes on to explain. “Because of its low glycemic and insulin indices, Wendy Hodgson, herbarium curator and senior research botanist at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix, has suggested that some acorns may actually offer protection from dangerously high increases in blood-glucose levels after meals, based on research conducted on River Pima staple foods.”

Materials promoting these amazing “Acorn Bites,” state this team of youth are driven by, “hope, resilience, knowledge, power and our love of acorn.”