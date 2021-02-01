Seeds: Acorn bites!

I am so excited about a new food I have learned about. They are called, “Acorn Bites” and they have an awesome story behind them. During a meeting of the Tribal Youth Ambassadors Program at the California Indian Museum and Cultural Center (CIMCC) in Santa Rosa, Calif., one of the youth members had an idea, “Why don’t we create an acorn bite?”
An “Acorn Bite” – an idea combining a blend of Indigenous foods with modern foods all in one bite of a protein bar.
“It was a long process and easier said than done,” admitted Nikki Myers-Lim, Executive Director of the museum and cultural center.
Still, the long process has proven worth it! Food Sovereignty is a major aspect of the cultural revitalization programs Lin is striving hard to lead since coming to work at the museum after studying Tribal Justice issues at law school. She said she wanted to, “Impact historical bias before it gets to the courtroom.”
Education around Indigenous foods is one way to address cultural education. That is why, in the unfolding of the “Acorn Bites” idea, they reached out to Indigenous Chef Crystal Wahpepah, who helped develop the recipe and was involved in the process from the beginning.
“Now we have gone through permits, licensing and building up infrastructure,” Lim said, noting they are currently selling “Acorn Bites” to Tribal communities, at local farmers markets and online.
Did you know acorns are high in protein, potassium, magnesium, calcium, and vitamin B6?
The Scientific American is even talking about acorns. Here is some of what was shared in an article written by Dawn Starin, “Is Reintroducing Acorns into the Human Diet a Nutty Idea?” The article states, “As the world’s breadbaskets strain to meet the demands of the Earth’s growing population, already more than seven billion strong, we could use another nutritional, ecologically friendly food source. Could acorns, the fruits of the oak tree, be the answer? Certainly, they are beginning to draw renewed interest in the hunt for sustainable alternative food sources.”
“Acorns are also an important food source for some domestic livestock. Farm animals –particularly hogs in Europe – have been fed a diet of acorns for centuries,” the article goes on to explain. “Because of its low glycemic and insulin indices, Wendy Hodgson, herbarium curator and senior research botanist at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix, has suggested that some acorns may actually offer protection from dangerously high increases in blood-glucose levels after meals, based on research conducted on River Pima staple foods.”
Materials promoting these amazing “Acorn Bites,” state this team of youth are driven by, “hope, resilience, knowledge, power and our love of acorn.”
I love this story because kids love to be involved with food! What better way to involve them than to allow them to create a youth-driven business that supports their goals? I have a feeling there are all sorts of young people who could learn about their ancestral food ingredients and could come up with a modern-day spin and marketing approach to their food dreams.