Seeds: Abundance of people is better

“Sundays we get together and have breakfast at someone’s house and supper impromptu throughout the week,” she added. “This is no small feat when there’s usually more than 20 family members in the ranch on any given day. We try and make our ranch work ‘fun,’ and we plan around when everyone can be here. If it’s not enjoyable for people and safe, it’s not good for the animals or the land.”

It has always been about caring for family first and forming opportunities for the next generation at the Ducheneaux ranch. This was set forth yet again in the 1990s when “Poppy” sat his sons, Zach, and Guthrie down over spring break and told them they needed to decide which one was going to take over.

“I said I would do it,” Zach said. “And, Guthrie said, ‘that works for me.’”

Zach pointed out that Indian farm and ranch operations are often transferred in this fashion, “There was no price on it. It was really just a generational transfer. Dad was just making sure he and Granny were taken care of. He gave us the reins and allowed 20-year-olds the latitude to make all decisions on the place.”