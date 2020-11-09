Seeds: Abundance of people is better

Kelsey Ducheneaux said it would be just a second before starting the interview. She had to remind her father, Zach, who was hard at work on the family’s fourth generation ranch on the banks of the Cheyenne River Sioux Indian Reservation along the Missouri River in North Central South Dakota.
“An abundance of people is better,” Zach said about their way of ranching, “We still approach it that way too.”
Indeed, they do – within just a quarter of a mile, are six homes with nearly 20 total people living in them at any one time. This legacy of family at the center with wide, open doors and the coffee pot always on, was in many ways set forth by Zach’s parents – Wayne (nicknamed “Poppy”) and his wife Regina, known the world over as “Granny.”
Today, Granny and Poppy’s siblings and their offspring all have some form of engagement in the family operation. True to their parent’s upbringing, each of them works hard to maintain their home as “the easiest hello and the hardest goodbye.” Especially through trying times, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, they say houses are full, and home feels safest.
“We are very fluid here and our ‘cup’ always has something in it,” Kelsey said. “We always have some members of the family here and everyone flexes the direction that has to be done based on expectations.”
“Sundays we get together and have breakfast at someone’s house and supper impromptu throughout the week,” she added. “This is no small feat when there’s usually more than 20 family members in the ranch on any given day. We try and make our ranch work ‘fun,’ and we plan around when everyone can be here. If it’s not enjoyable for people and safe, it’s not good for the animals or the land.”
It has always been about caring for family first and forming opportunities for the next generation at the Ducheneaux ranch. This was set forth yet again in the 1990s when “Poppy” sat his sons, Zach, and Guthrie down over spring break and told them they needed to decide which one was going to take over.
“I said I would do it,” Zach said. “And, Guthrie said, ‘that works for me.’”
Zach pointed out that Indian farm and ranch operations are often transferred in this fashion, “There was no price on it. It was really just a generational transfer. Dad was just making sure he and Granny were taken care of. He gave us the reins and allowed 20-year-olds the latitude to make all decisions on the place.”
Since then, Zach and team Ducheneaux have been able to keep the ranch not only surviving – but thriving. Kelsey said they do this in union with the environment and each other, “We have never exercised dominion over our herd, land or crops. We are seeking a mutually beneficial relationship with them and sometimes to our great expense. Most important is the connection with all the ecosystem as a family and we find that connection with the ecosystem is something we are born with.”
“Our people have been developing their adaptability on this continent, some sources say, for nearly 100,000 years,” Zach said. “That adaptability is inherent and the connection to the ecosystem is inherent.”
The Ducheneaux family accomplishes this adaptability and connectedness to all living things on 7,500 acres where they are running around 250 angus/angus cross cows. “Poppy’s” passion has survived as well in their Quarter horse herd, that pairs well with the cow/calf ranching endeavors that take place on a Northern-mixed grass ecosystem.
“I don’t believe in the concept of ‘native’ and ‘introduced’ plants,” Kelsey said, noting that she believes that is drawing a far too simple false line in the sand. “We don’t actually know what existed here first or how it got here. People in nomadic societies would often transplant them across the Northern and Southern Great Plains.”
Zach and Kelsey have dedicated much of their off-the-ranch work to an organization called the Intertribal Agriculture Council (IAC). Zach is the Executive Director of IAC and Kelsey serves as the Natural Resources Director for the organization. They say many people across the United States do not realize there are nearly 80,000 Indian Country farmers and ranchers contributing to the food system in their areas and all across the United States.
“I cannot begin to express how happy I am that Kelsey saw enough value in the vision. It’s all about a sense of extended family, community, tribe and globe,” Zach said. Learn more at: www.indianag.org and follow the Ducheneaux family at: https://www.dxbeef.com/.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!