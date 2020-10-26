Seeds: A new brand from a legendary past

The Lonesome River Ranch portion of this story begins in 2012 when Jeff purchased Fred’s ranch after the dispersal of the family’s first ranch – Summitcrest, in 2011. In the dispersal sale, Jeff bought a select group of cows as a start-up herd for Lonesome River. He said he wanted to continue to raise registered Angus cattle and to have a group of solid bulls to sell every year in a bull sale, “The ranch (near Anselmo) is the one my father bought in 1996 when he retired at age 86.”

In 2013, the Lonesome River Ranch had its first bull sale with a few guest consigners – Mason Angus, N backward 7, and Pine Hill Farms. They had their first production sale on December 10, 2016.

The Johnsons sell around 75 bulls a year and run approximately 300 cows, calving in both spring and fall. Lisa explained, “We have half of our herd in the spring and half in the fall. We took half of our herd to fall, for mainly two reasons. Room is one. We don’t have enough room for all the cows to be here at the same time for calving and AI’ing. It gets to be too much. The second reason is to offer fall bulls in the sale that will be true yearlings for someone to use in the fall or they will be around 18 months of age when they get turned out in the spring.”