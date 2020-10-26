Seeds: A new brand from a legendary past

“A new brand from a legendary past,” is a fitting statement to describe the Lonesome River Ranch outside Anselmo, Neb. It is one that begins with legendary people – Fred and Betty Johnson, who started their ranch vision in Ohio. Jeff Johnson, Fred and Betty’s son, said he grew up with his siblings – Sam, Vicki and Cindi on the Ohio ranch, where the family established its agricultural roots, “I grew up in the show barn, showing cattle,” Jeff noted fondly.
Lisa, Jeff’s wife, also grew up in Ohio where her parents, Jerry and Carole Watkins, spent a lot of time raising and training horses. “Dad loved Nebraska and would come out every chance he had to help Jeff,” Lisa said.
Jeff married Lisa in 1985, “Dad had purchased some more land in the spring of 86, that connected to the Nebraska ranch. He basically said, ‘Take your bride and move west young man.””
When Jeff and Lisa moved to Nebraska in 1986, he told his new bride to “give it a year” and that if she did not like it, they could simply move back. They stayed. Both of their children – Jesse and Ethan – were born in Nebraska in the early 1990s. Today, they are heavily involved in the ranch while also pursuing their own dreams. Lisa also continues to pursue her passion for horses, “When I moved to Nebraska, I brought horses with me – they were pleasure horses when I came. Now I have reining horses, cow horses, barrel horses and rope horses. We buy prospects, train, and sell them. I prefer to purchase young horses. I like projects and hopefully they will end up as finished ranch, rope or barrel horses to be sold for someone else to enjoy.”
The Lonesome River Ranch portion of this story begins in 2012 when Jeff purchased Fred’s ranch after the dispersal of the family’s first ranch – Summitcrest, in 2011. In the dispersal sale, Jeff bought a select group of cows as a start-up herd for Lonesome River. He said he wanted to continue to raise registered Angus cattle and to have a group of solid bulls to sell every year in a bull sale, “The ranch (near Anselmo) is the one my father bought in 1996 when he retired at age 86.”
In 2013, the Lonesome River Ranch had its first bull sale with a few guest consigners – Mason Angus, N backward 7, and Pine Hill Farms. They had their first production sale on December 10, 2016.
The Johnsons sell around 75 bulls a year and run approximately 300 cows, calving in both spring and fall. Lisa explained, “We have half of our herd in the spring and half in the fall. We took half of our herd to fall, for mainly two reasons. Room is one. We don’t have enough room for all the cows to be here at the same time for calving and AI’ing. It gets to be too much. The second reason is to offer fall bulls in the sale that will be true yearlings for someone to use in the fall or they will be around 18 months of age when they get turned out in the spring.”
The Johnsons are extremely proud of their two children. Jesse is now home near Anselmo where both she and her partner, Will Arington, work on the ranch, train horses, and run their own small commercial herd. Jesse is also about four years into building her own herd of registered red angus. Will and Jesse’s daughter – Landry, can often be found out with her mom or grandma when they are doing chores.
Ethan worked for a company called Sub-7 for two years. While he was there, he had the privilege of filming shows for the Outdoor and Sportsman’s channel. Ethan’s true passions are guiding and hunting. He has his Alaska guide license and works for Big Game Backcountry Guides. Ethan is a bush pilot too and can land his plane on the ranch’s grass strip. Both his dad and Grandpa Fred were pilots as well.
“When the hunting season is over, Ethan works for us,” Jeff said. “He is also starting his own herd of Registered Black Angus; he does our bull videos and is our AI technician. He’s here when we need him, so it works out really well for all of us.”
The couple said ranching has been great and they plan to continue as long as they can.
“Ranch life – I love the calves the best, but who doesn’t,” Lisa said matter-of-factly. I’m fortunate to live the life I do. I love having my family close. I love to be able to go ride when I want and be outdoors every day. God is good and I’m spoiled. Nebraska is the good life.”
“It’s all I have ever done,” Jeff added. “Sure, sometimes I wonder why I do it or if I even enjoy it. We all have those days. But I have always been fortunate to have a wife who will say, ‘If that’s what you want to do, we’ll do it.’ We’re to the point now if the kids want to continue to do this, everything will be in place for them to do so and we’ll be here to help them – that’s my goal anyway.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!