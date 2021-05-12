Seeds - What have we done? What can we do?

Seed business co-founder, Keith Berns, put together a historical synopsis of soils and presented it to a group of farmers recently who gathered in Iola, Kan. to learn what the future of agriculture has in store. “Sometimes we must step back, to step forward,” he said.

Today, I wanted to share some of the insightful, eye-opening information Berns shared. I hope it causes us to rethink the soil rebuilding process before all of us. The following is a portion of his presentation, “When pioneers headed west in the late 19th century, many settled in the tall grasslands of the semi-arid Midwestern and Southern Plains of the United States. Prosperity followed in the decades after settlement. More people settling led to the breaking up of more grassland.”

In 1909, Professor Milton Whitney, Chief of the Bureau of Soils, said these damaging words, “The soil is the one indestructible, immutable asset that the Nation possesses. It is the one resource that cannot be exhausted; that cannot be used up.”

Later, Hugh Hammond Bennett, first Chief of the Soil Conservation Service, would offer a rebuttal to Whitney’s thought process, “I didn’t know so much costly misinformation could be put into a single brief sentence.”