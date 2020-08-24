Seeds - A message from Henry A. Wallace

In 1926, Henry A. Wallace incorporated the Hi-Bred Corn Company.
Wallace also served as the United States Secretary of Agriculture. Hi-Bred Corn Company became the Pioneer Hi-Bred Corn Company I came to know heading to Gresham, Neb. to run around the pickup while my dad loaded the back with bags of seed he purchased from his cousin Bob Gonnerman. Hands down, this was one of my favorite memories during my formative years on a York County farm. Years later, I would be employed by DuPont Pioneer and would later move on to pursue writing about agricultural issues in an independent fashion. I simply have too many opinions, interests, and dreams for one company to contain.
This quote is at the conclusion of a foreword written by Wallace in the 1938 United States Department of Agriculture yearbook, “For my own part I do not feel that this book is the last word. But it is a start and a mighty good start in helping all those who truly love the soil to fight the good fight.”
You are so correct Henry Wallace the fight is not over. Those who truly love the soil are not perfect people by any stretch of the imagination. However, they have a brotherly and sisterly bond that supersedes race and religion and strives to see clearly all the areas we have gone astray from the original vision. Most importantly, we seek solutions.
Yes, time is absolutely running out. It is time to knock off the foolishness and truly love the soil, love all our neighbors, and indeed fight the good fight before it’s too late. What a crying shame on us if we do not.
The following is the Soils & Men – 1938 Yearbook of Agriculture foreword written by Henry A. Wallace, Secretary of Agriculture: “The earth is the mother of us all — plants, animals, and men. The phosphorus and calcium of the earth build our skeletons and nervous systems. Everything else our bodies need except air and sun comes from the earth.”
“Nature treats the earth kindly. Man treats her harshly. He overplows the cropland, overgrazes the pastureland, and overcuts the timberland. He destroys millions of acres completely. He pours fertility year after year into the cities, which in turn pour what they do not use down the sewers into the rivers and the ocean. The flood problem insofar as it is man-made is chiefly the result of over-plowing, overgrazing, and overcutting of timber.”
“This terribly destructive process is excusable in a young civilization. It is not excusable in the United States in the year 1938.”
“We know what can be done and we are beginning to do it. As individuals we are beginning to do the necessary things. As a nation, we are beginning to do them. The public is waking up, and just in time. In another 30 years it might have been too late.”
“The social lesson of soil waste is that no man has the right to destroy soil even if he does own it in fee simple. The soil requires a duty of man which we have been slow to recognize.”
“In this book the effort is made to discover man's debt and duty to the soil. The scientists examine the soil problem from every possible angle. This book must be reckoned with by all who would build a firm foundation for the future of the United States.”
“For my own part I do not feel that this book is the last word. But it is a start and a mighty good start in helping all those who truly love the soil to fight the good fight.”
It was not excusable in 1938. It is 82 years later. Let’s make this right.
