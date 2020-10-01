Remembering Justice Ginsburg and Judge Laurie Smith Camp

On September 18, America lost one of its foremost jurists and sharpest legal minds, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Justice Ginsburg’s life is proof of the American Dream. The daughter of Jewish immigrants from Poland and Ukraine, she excelled as a student and attended Cornell University, where she studied government and met her future husband, Martin Ginsburg.

When she was accepted to Harvard Law School, she was one of just nine women in a class of 500 men. A famous story says that the dean of the law school invited all nine women to dinner and demanded to know why they felt they deserved to take the place of a man.

This would not be the last time she faced discrimination due to her gender. Even though she tied for first in her class at Columbia Law School, where she transferred after her first year at Harvard, she was rejected for a Supreme Court clerkship simply because she was a woman. Little did they know that they were turning down a future Justice.

She overcame countless obstacles throughout her life before becoming just the second woman to serve on the nation’s highest court, after Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, who served from 1981 until her retirement in 2006.