Reconnecting Nebraska

Nebraska’s approach to the pandemic has helped our state achieve great public health and economic outcomes. The Kaiser Family Foundation finds that Nebraska has one of the lowest coronavirus fatality rates in the nation. Nebraska had the sixth-highest rate of kids in schools during the 2020-2021 academic year. And our state has achieved the lowest unemployment rate in the United States. We’ve been able to keep people healthy while also helping keep people working and our kids in school along the way.

As life returns to normal, it’s time to reconnect with one another to make sure we don’t lose the things that make Nebraska great. For generations, our strength as a state has come from Nebraskans who are involved in their churches, communities, and schools. Let’s reengage with the people, places, and activities that were disrupted by the coronavirus as we emerge from the pandemic. Take the time to consider how you can reconnect with the people you love and the organizations you’ve served over the years. Nebraska Impact has assembled a list of nearly 150 organizations in search of volunteers at www.nevolunteers.com. I invite you to view the available opportunities and find a way to contribute your time and talents. Now is also a great opportunity to visit loved ones at nursing homes and assisted-living communities as visitation policies become less restrictive.