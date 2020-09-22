Paws up for Adopt A Pet donations

Paws up to York’s Tractor Supply, Orschlen Farm and Home, and Wal-Mart for donating pet food and supplies to York Adopt A Pet.
Your donations are greatly appreciated!
York Adopt A Pet
