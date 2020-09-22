 Skip to main content
Paws up for Adopt A Pet donations
Paws up to York’s Tractor Supply, Orschlen Farm and Home, and Wal-Mart for donating pet food and supplies to York Adopt A Pet.

Your donations are greatly appreciated!

