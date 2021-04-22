Paws for Pets: Cooper was found and Rover has a new home

He was such a friendly guy, everyone in YAC was showing him attention.

Claudia Foreman, who is a permanent fixture and has seen literally thousands of orange tabby cats come and go, said “I want him!”

He was tested, vaccinated and now has the name of Rover. He will never worry about staying warm or where his next meal will come from.

In the meantime, a couple from Stromsburg read the Friday’s Paws for Pets article. They looked at each other and said, “Do you think this is the cat we have been feeding for the past couple of weeks?”

She got in touch with me and they immediately brought him to York. I checked, and yes he had one black whisker, and yes, he was declawed. I called Don and said, “I think we have Cooper.”

He was cautiously excited and asked if I would check his lower lip to see if there were little black dots. Sure enough there were those three little black dots. It was Cooper. Don was coming back to Nebraska.

I told him I would keep Cooper in my bathroom away from all electric car windows and he would be safe and sound until Don could come and get him. Early Saturday morning Don drove into my driveway and as you can see by the attached picture, Don and Cooper were so glad to be back together again.