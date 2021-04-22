Paws for Pets: Cooper was found and Rover has a new home

For those who follow Paws for Pets you might remember that last week’s story was called “The Hunt for Cooper.”
Kathy Johnson was one of the lost and found sites for York County that got in touch with Cooper’s owner’s daughter to see if they had a contact person to meet him when he arrived in York. Don and I got in touch and during our search the following morning we talked to Judi Nordlund who lives in the area to have her keep an eye out.
Talking to the employees at the York County shop, they said had also seen a big orange cat in their office area parking lot.
I checked with Dale Olson to see if he had seen an orange cat at his property on East 25th Street.
Don had headed back to Iowa and I told him I wouldn’t give up.
In just a few hours, Dale Olson called and said there was a large orange cat on the south side of his house. When I got there, the cat was on the move and going down the ditch. I sat down, opened a can of cat food and said, “Here kitty kitty.”
That’s all it took. He came running up, rolled around on the drive and was my best friend.
I put him in the car and took him to York Animal Clinic to have him checked out. Sadly there was no black whisker, and although he was neutered, his ear was notched and he was not declawed.
He was such a friendly guy, everyone in YAC was showing him attention.
Claudia Foreman, who is a permanent fixture and has seen literally thousands of orange tabby cats come and go, said “I want him!”
He was tested, vaccinated and now has the name of Rover. He will never worry about staying warm or where his next meal will come from.
In the meantime, a couple from Stromsburg read the Friday’s Paws for Pets article. They looked at each other and said, “Do you think this is the cat we have been feeding for the past couple of weeks?”
She got in touch with me and they immediately brought him to York. I checked, and yes he had one black whisker, and yes, he was declawed. I called Don and said, “I think we have Cooper.”
He was cautiously excited and asked if I would check his lower lip to see if there were little black dots. Sure enough there were those three little black dots. It was Cooper. Don was coming back to Nebraska.
I told him I would keep Cooper in my bathroom away from all electric car windows and he would be safe and sound until Don could come and get him. Early Saturday morning Don drove into my driveway and as you can see by the attached picture, Don and Cooper were so glad to be back together again.
I have kept in contact with Don. He said Cooper was very tired and a little worn out from his big adventure. He is going to have him microchipped and keep his car windows on lockdown.
Thanks go out to so many -- Kathy Johnson, Jenn Anderson, Claudia Foreman, Judi Nordlund, Dale Olson and especially the couple from Stromsburg who not only fed and cared for Cooper, but also put two and two together after reading the article.
Good things happen when people work together. Communication is the key. It all began when Jenn Anderson saw a stray cat, stopped, took pictures and posted it on York’s two lost and found pet sites. It ended with a new start for Rover in his forever home with Claudia. And it ended with Don and Cooper who had been separated by hundreds of miles being united once again.
Communication and teamwork does work. Just ask Cooper and Rover.