Paws for Pets: Adopt the unadoptable

York Adopt A Pet has several cats that are long-term residents.
We are proud that we are a no kill shelter and we never euthanize for space. Sometimes our cats can spend months and yes, even years in our care. It is never easy to see them passed over time after time but for those who care for them one can easily grow attached.
Recently one of our residents was adopted after 193 days in the “cat den.” He was loved by all the volunteers and when one of our volunteers, Cindy, heard that Cole has been adopted she immediately cried tears of joy.
Our longest resident, Eddie, is in foster care and has been with us since October of 2013 -- that is seven years and four months, or 2,702 days and counting, that he has been in our care. He had been relinquished and according to his records he is close to 20 years old.
Becky is not far behind Eddie, as she arrived in December of 2013, accumulating seven years and two months or 2,634 days. She was found in a heated shop on north Highway 81, trying to get out of the frigid cold. She too is in foster care.
We have Molly Dolly from 2014, Paul from 2015, Mobie from 2016, Erin from 2017, Dallas from 2018 and Kiki, Agate, Julie and Kasha from 2019. Having foster homes helps them to live a normal life while waiting for their forever homes. We have had many adoptions in the year 2021 but we still have many that arrived in 2020 that are awaiting their chance of a forever home.
Kasha is a beautiful cat with the most unique coat. She is very friendly to humans but is a little timid around other cats. Once she is comfortable in her setting, she is a doll. Kasha was found as a stray in downtown York in November 2019 and is very ready to find her very own home. She would add lots of joy and company to your home.
Fluffy spent most of her first weeks in her kennel not waiting to come out no matter how hard we tried. We decided to move her to the main room and she spent many days lying in a litter box. She now has found a bed on the counter that she is in most of the time. She likes to be petted as long as another cat isn’t close by. She, too, needs to be in a one-cat-only household. She licks your hand while you are giving her head scratches but becomes grumpy if another cat gets into her space. We don’t know Fluffy‘s former life but we can make assumptions. She was relinquished by her owner who said they could relinquish her in a humane way by giving her to York Adopt A Pet or they would dispose of her in a more inhumane way. She deserves a quiet and loving home with someone who will give her the ability to feel secure and not threatened.
Gussie is another human-failed cat. She was left behind in an apartment when her owner moved out of town. Imagine how her world turned upside down when her family moved and callously left her alone in an empty apartment. She would do well in a quiet-only cat household. She is defensive with other cats but she allows you to pet her, motivated by treats. She basically keeps to herself unless she lets her guard down and wants a bit of affection.
Given a chance, these “hard to adopt cats” have the chance to let their spirits soar in a secure and loving environment. Nothing is better for a timid and tentative cat than to be adopted into a quiet secure home. It may take several days, but within just a short time, cats let their defenses down and they will begin to trust and relax. I seriously hope that someone reading this article today, will give some thought to bringing in one of these disposed of cats into their home. When you open your home, your heart will also open when you know that you made a difference in a cat’s life. It’s true that we cannot save every cat’s life, but we surely can change the life of one of these featured cats. Consider adopting the unadoptable.