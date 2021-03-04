Paws for Pets: Adopt the unadoptable

Kasha is a beautiful cat with the most unique coat. She is very friendly to humans but is a little timid around other cats. Once she is comfortable in her setting, she is a doll. Kasha was found as a stray in downtown York in November 2019 and is very ready to find her very own home. She would add lots of joy and company to your home.

Fluffy spent most of her first weeks in her kennel not waiting to come out no matter how hard we tried. We decided to move her to the main room and she spent many days lying in a litter box. She now has found a bed on the counter that she is in most of the time. She likes to be petted as long as another cat isn’t close by. She, too, needs to be in a one-cat-only household. She licks your hand while you are giving her head scratches but becomes grumpy if another cat gets into her space. We don’t know Fluffy‘s former life but we can make assumptions. She was relinquished by her owner who said they could relinquish her in a humane way by giving her to York Adopt A Pet or they would dispose of her in a more inhumane way. She deserves a quiet and loving home with someone who will give her the ability to feel secure and not threatened.