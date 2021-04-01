Paws for pets: A God thing . . . and Buddy

So the story of Buddy began back in November of last year. I received a call from a woman who was helping a man get back on his feet. At this point in his life, John didn’t have a home to call his own and needed to be in a shelter. The only thing that mattered to John at this point was his best friend and companion cat, Buddy. What was going to happen to Buddy? Who would take Buddy?

Most shelters can’t foster a cat for an undetermined amount of time. Kenneling Buddy was far too expensive. If he would relinquish her to a shelter that was not a no kill shelter, would Buddy be put down? Would someone come in and adopt his Buddy? There was no exact time limit on the length of time that Buddy would have to be fostered. It was at this point that Shannon’s mother, Sheryl, remembered their experience with York Adopt a Pet. As a last resort she called and asked if I would be willing to foster Buddy until John could have the opportunity to have his own apartment. It really wasn’t a hard decision to make -- how could I not help not only Buddy, but John as well. Everyone at some point in their life needs help. In some cases such as John’s and Buddy’s, they desperately needed help. Who could not be a part of that process?