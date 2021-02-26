One last column full of thank yous

But Ken always said not to worry about it and move on, and that’s really what you have to do in life. That was some solid veteran advice that always stuck with me.

Ken also taught me that to do this job, you need to grind and put in the hours.

And wow—Ken and I put in a ton of hours covering prep sports together in his area. I know that to some, this job doesn’t seem all that hard. Sure, type some words on a computer and take a picture once in a while — big whoop.

But I’m telling you, this gig isn’t for the faint of heart.

You need to be dedicated to write stories during the day, then travel to a school to cover a football or basketball game at night — then do it again, and again and again. You better be OK with not seeing your significant other for an entire day, eating supper at 10:30 p.m. and falling asleep at, like, midnight or 1 a.m. in the fall, winter and spring seasons, too.