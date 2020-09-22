On to phase two with Japan

Expanding trade opportunities by opening more markets for U.S. ag producers, manufacturers, and service providers is one of the best ways to strengthen our economy and provide stability for producers and consumers.

Finding new trading partners while strengthening existing relationships with allies like Japan, is of the utmost importance. The market access we gained in Phase One of the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement, which President Trump signed last year, was significant and we should not squander the opportunity to complete the deal. Now is the time to prioritize Phase Two of the agreement.

I have long been an advocate for furthering our trade relationship with Japan and the potential benefits for producers and consumers. I introduced a resolution in the House calling for a bilateral trade agreement in 2017 and have encouraged the administration’s efforts in the Ways and Means Committee, which holds jurisdiction over trade. Last year, I became co-chair of the U.S.-Japan Caucus and it has given me an even greater opportunity to advocate directly for U.S.-Japan trade to the Japanese ambassador. For years, tariffs and non-tariff barriers stood in the way of trade between the U.S. and Japan. After much negotiation, Phase One – which reduced tariffs on an estimated 90 percent of food and agriculture products exported to Japan – was a great accomplishment. However, there is much more to be done.