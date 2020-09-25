Letterbox: Yorkfest Prayer Breakfast was an amazing event

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My husband and I recently attended the annual Prayer Breakfast during Yorkfest.

What a wonderful event! I am so proud of and thankful to each person responsible for planning, hosting and being part of something I know much have touched the heart of our heavenly Father.

Madonna Mogul and the York Chamber of Commerce crew did a great job of getting the word out and managing the event for all attendees. Mayor Barry Redfern welcomed us and opened with a heartfelt prayer. Chances R provided a wonderful venue and breakfast. Joe Nissen played the guitar and sang as we praised and worshiped Jesus.

Ron Brown spoke as I have never heard him before . . . preaching the Word of God with the fire of an evangelist on the revival circuit. I was convicted to be more vocal about my faith and encouraged in God’s love for us. There were even a few “Amens” coming from a most captive audience. It felt like church.