Letterbox: Yorkfest Prayer Breakfast was an amazing event

My husband and I recently attended the annual Prayer Breakfast during Yorkfest.
What a wonderful event! I am so proud of and thankful to each person responsible for planning, hosting and being part of something I know much have touched the heart of our heavenly Father.
Madonna Mogul and the York Chamber of Commerce crew did a great job of getting the word out and managing the event for all attendees. Mayor Barry Redfern welcomed us and opened with a heartfelt prayer. Chances R provided a wonderful venue and breakfast. Joe Nissen played the guitar and sang as we praised and worshiped Jesus.
Ron Brown spoke as I have never heard him before . . . preaching the Word of God with the fire of an evangelist on the revival circuit. I was convicted to be more vocal about my faith and encouraged in God’s love for us. There were even a few “Amens” coming from a most captive audience. It felt like church.
After the message, I was proud of our businessmen who came forward and prayed for our local community, government, schools, businesses, churches and residents. What courage it takes to stand before an audience of your peers and community members to pray! I was reminded that Proverbs says the people rejoice when the righteous area in authority. God bless each of you for your boldness – Ben Royal, Darrin Brumbaugh, Dan Goodwin, Eric Montgomery, Joe Nissen and Jim Ulrich.
And last, Annie Redfern prayed and sang a blessing over us that was absolutely beautiful! Thank you so much.
My pastor and I were discussing the event later, and he noted that it rained twice during the event. Once was really loud on the metal roof! I feel sure the Holy Spirit was announcing His presence as we know God inhabits the praises of His people!
This was a great precursor to TheReturn.org which is a 10-day event to pray and fast for our country to return to God, repent and experience revival. God bless York, Nebraska and the United States of America!
Pellie Thomas, York
