Letterbox: Where, oh where, have all the farmers and families gone?

Where, or where, have all the farmers and families gone?
Fewer and fewer farmsteads on the land!
Thus fewer mailboxes down those dusty rods,
Farmers and families fewer and far between!
Thus, fewer farmers helping neighbor farmers in need,
More farm families seeking other ways
And hoping each year brings better farming days.
Farmers seeking opportunities and better means.
Farmers always seeking rising suns and sunsets of hope.
Farmers up before rising suns, working
Well past setting suns.
Farmers look to the sky, clouds and distant horizons.
Farmers stressed by weather and emotions suppressed.
Farmers’ life of struggles and strife.
Farmers and aging and aged by fate.
Farmers with sunbaked faces,
Calloused and blustered hands.
Farmers with sweating foreheads,
Eyes of tears and worn out bodies.
Farmers with broken bones, broken dreams and broken hearts.
Farmers’ backs slanted downward to the earth, backs struggled with painful aches.
Farmers exhausted physically, mentally and emotionally.
Days when farmers’ lives are lived I solitude alone in seclusive solitude.
Farmers need strength and courage
To carry on day by day and year by year.
Some days on the farm seem like all went wrong.
Farmers seeking opportunities and better days.
Farming with so many uncertainties.
Farming, some book learning, mostly
Hard knocks learning from experiences!
Farmers’ heads held up high.
Farmers proud and pride of their ways.
Farm proud from generations’ values, ages past.
Farmers live each day with courage.
Farmers take pride in their hard work.
Farmers by ways talk less, say more.
Farmers’ lives lived on their farms.
Lastly, found in community, rural and church cemeteries.
Head stones engraved with birth dates,
Last day of life
And reminders to many to all who they were and
What they loved so dearly.
Faith in God, love of family, love of their land as ways of life.
Written by Ed George, Lincoln resident who grew up on a York County farm