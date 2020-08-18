First atomic bomb – Hiroshima – August 6, 1945
Second atomic bomb – Nagasaki – August 9, 1945
Japan surrendered – VJ Day – August 14, 1945. Victory over Japan.
September 2 – Signing of surrender – General MacArthur and Japanese general sign.
Before the first atomic bomb, Kenny Mason and the men of the 361st Infantry, 91st Division (and other troops) were told that after a furlough in the U.S., they would be sent to the Pacific theatre of action. Of course, the plan to bomb the large population areas of Japan was a highest secret operation. When news of the bombing became public, the soldiers knew their combat days were over. They would come home to stay.
Seventy-five years ago, the above events made the headlines. They forced the ending of World War Two and created rejoicing for all families with men in the military.
Bernice Mason, York
(0) comments
