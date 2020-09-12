Letterbox: Our reign has been a wild ride!

At 4:30 p.m. I received this text.
Meet me at the Farmers Market at 6th and Nebraska at 5 p.m. No other info.
On arriving at the market, LeVauna and I picked up sandwiches. We were eating our sandwiches when we met our son-in-law at the market. We assumed he had sent the message, but he said he knew nothing about it.
After some time passed Todd Kirshenbaum started reading my resume. It finally meant I was going to be King. LeVauna had decided someone else would be Queen. When they read her resume it about floored her.
As King I printed “2000 Welcoming Cards” that I could hand out to functions we were at as Yorkfest King and Queen, i.e. visit downtown chamber member businesses and the following celebrations: Wessels Living History Farm, Czechfest, Sertoma, Optimists, Lutheran, Presbyterian and Catholic churches, farmers markets, Pick A Chill Champion, car show, athletic foundation, Bradshaw Days, fundraisers, 911 center dedication, chamber awards and open houses, etc.
It’s been a wild ride! Even though COVID-19 and doctor appointments have kept us from doing many things we wanted to do, we have enjoyed every minute.
2020 Yorkfest King & Queen,
Jerome & LeVauna Weismann
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!