Letterbox: Comments from the past

Dear editor:
After watching the Democratic and Republican conventions, I have included some comments from the past.
Abraham Lincoln, the president, in his reply to the Delegation from the National Union League on June 9, 1864: “I have not permitted myself, gentlemen, to conclude that I am the best man in the country; but I am reminded, in this connection, of a story of an old Dutch farmer who remarked to a companion once that ‘it was not best to swap horses while crossing streams.’”
Ronald Reagan quoted Benjamin Franklin in his address to the National Association of Evangelicals, in March, 1983. “The longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth, that God governs in the affairs of man.”
Mearl Clayton, York
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!