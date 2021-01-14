Letter to the editor: York resident talks about past as a Republican and moving forward

I was born and raised a Republican and come from several generations of Republicans. I was a registered Republican as our 45th president was elected. However, I hadn’t voted Republican in the national races for years. The night that our 45th president was elected, I was disappointed but my response was God is in charge and “how bad can he be.”

Approximately two years into the 45th’s presidential term, I could no longer look my daughter in the eye and be a registered Republican. I looked at her one day and saw the disappointment in her eyes as to what value her gender had under this president. I walked down to the courthouse that day and with tears in my eyes I registered as a Democrat. I was probably the first registered Democrat in the history of my family.

I did not leave the Republican party over any one “disagreement.” I left the Republican party over so many injustices and hurts. In my view, the Republican party of today is so far away from the Republican party of 30-40 years ago. It is heartbreaking.

As my world changes in the next few months, I have every intention of getting involved with the Democratic party. I agree with Mr. Postier, everyone should get involved with issues that are important to them. I will stand up, address policies and practices at the state and national levels.