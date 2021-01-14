Letter to the editor: York resident talks about past as a Republican and moving forward

I was born and raised a Republican and come from several generations of Republicans. I was a registered Republican as our 45th president was elected. However, I hadn’t voted Republican in the national races for years. The night that our 45th president was elected, I was disappointed but my response was God is in charge and “how bad can he be.”
Approximately two years into the 45th’s presidential term, I could no longer look my daughter in the eye and be a registered Republican. I looked at her one day and saw the disappointment in her eyes as to what value her gender had under this president. I walked down to the courthouse that day and with tears in my eyes I registered as a Democrat. I was probably the first registered Democrat in the history of my family.
I did not leave the Republican party over any one “disagreement.” I left the Republican party over so many injustices and hurts. In my view, the Republican party of today is so far away from the Republican party of 30-40 years ago. It is heartbreaking.
As my world changes in the next few months, I have every intention of getting involved with the Democratic party. I agree with Mr. Postier, everyone should get involved with issues that are important to them. I will stand up, address policies and practices at the state and national levels.
As I watched in disbelief last Wednesday, all I could say was what has our country become? This president has been perpetrating a lie since November 7, 2020 which was the day the election was called for President Elect Biden and Vice President Elect Harris. Our 45th President was not happy with the election and that was extremely clear to our nation. He took his concerns to the courts including the highest court in the nation and no one saw any inconsistency or illegal activity. Yet, he continued inciting his base until we got to last Wednesday.
So the reason I left the Republican party is simple, I left for me, for my daughter and all of the other women and their daughters that can no longer stand by and watch what is happening to our country. I have witnessed how bad it can be and we as a nation are better than this.
Sincerely,
Patti Vincent, York