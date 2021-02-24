Letter to the editor: York pastor reflects on practice of wearing masks

I do not claim to be a physician, an epidemiologist, or a virologist. But, I do know that masks mandates are effective. I know it for certain and this fact is supported by undisputable evidence when considered by any rational mind.

The Covid-19 numbers came down in Nebraska for multiple reasons, without doubt. You can, however, mark the steepest decline of Covid-19 in the state of Nebraska (and nationally) as having a direct correlation to municipalities and areas with mask mandates. No, I am not a medical doctor, but as a pastor what I do know and understand is the human condition and human behavior. Human beings need structure, guidelines, to insure certain behaviors for the wellbeing of society. We will not adhere to these structures just because “it’s the right thing to do.” We need clear, mandated restrictions. These guidelines abound. I cannot choose to cook methamphetamine and sell it because to restrict that process violates my civil liberties. I cannot choose to go 105 miles an hour on Interstate 80 without consequence because I purchased a vehicle which can drive that fast. I cannot physically strike another person without being arrested because I did not like the way he or she looked at me or what she/he might have said to me. I could go on with this at length, but I think I make my point. Without structure society, including public health, crumbles.