Letter to the editor: York pastor reflects on practice of wearing masks

I do not claim to be a physician, an epidemiologist, or a virologist. But, I do know that masks mandates are effective. I know it for certain and this fact is supported by undisputable evidence when considered by any rational mind.
The Covid-19 numbers came down in Nebraska for multiple reasons, without doubt. You can, however, mark the steepest decline of Covid-19 in the state of Nebraska (and nationally) as having a direct correlation to municipalities and areas with mask mandates. No, I am not a medical doctor, but as a pastor what I do know and understand is the human condition and human behavior. Human beings need structure, guidelines, to insure certain behaviors for the wellbeing of society. We will not adhere to these structures just because “it’s the right thing to do.” We need clear, mandated restrictions. These guidelines abound. I cannot choose to cook methamphetamine and sell it because to restrict that process violates my civil liberties. I cannot choose to go 105 miles an hour on Interstate 80 without consequence because I purchased a vehicle which can drive that fast. I cannot physically strike another person without being arrested because I did not like the way he or she looked at me or what she/he might have said to me. I could go on with this at length, but I think I make my point. Without structure society, including public health, crumbles.
Yes, the numbers are improving. But consider these numbers are improved only when compared a Covid-19 spread which nearly crashed our health care system. To remove the mandate now would be a significant mistake. It is similar to the heart attack patient who, after a process of good physical rehabilitation and improved diet, decides she/he now feels great and “doesn’t need that stuff any longer.” Or the recovering alcoholic/addict who after following treatment guidelines and attending Twelve Step meetings has not had a drink or drug in months and decides “I don’t need to do any of that any longer.” Or, it is similar to the diabetic who has been taking their medication and following a medically guided diet and has vastly improved glucose and A1C readings and feels much better but, because he/she does, decides to resume their old life style. What happens? Heart attack. Relapse. Kidney damage; heart damage; stroke. For individuals who choose those lifestyle options there is a major difference in the consequences of their choice when compared to the elimination of the mask mandate. The impact of those individual decisions is limited in the extent of its impact but still can affect other people. The removal of a mask mandate, however, is even broader and impacts the whole community.
We are so close to the end of this pandemic which has taken already a half a million lives in our nation alone. This is not the time to relax. Increase in viral spread is not an arithmetic formula, when it occurs it is exponential. The spread of Covid-19 seems to “explode” nearly overnight. Remember what occurred, which was predicted, between October and November? Variants are emerging and continued spread of Covid-19 further facilitates mutation of the virus. Masks are not an oppressive removal of our civil liberties any more than drunk driving laws. Wearing a mask, and mandating it, is an action of compassion and mutual care for our community. It is effective. Drawing from my life’s work, it is an embodiment of the gospel in the practice of “Love one another as I have loved you first.”
The Reverend Dr. Michael Eickhoff, York